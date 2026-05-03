“They can’t cope” – Jamie Carragher laments 14th-minute moment which sums up Liverpool’s season

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher bemoaned one moment during the first half of Liverpool’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford which, in his view, put the Merseysiders’ season into microcosm.

The home side were ahead inside just five minutes as the Reds conceded from a corner kick, and they doubled the lead in the 14th minute through Benjamin Sesko after the visitors were cut open on the counterattack.

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The goal stemmed from Alexis Mac Allister losing the ball in midfield and the hosts took full advantage as they swept upfield and, despite Freddie Woodman initially denying the Slovenian, United instantly created another chance which ended with the goalkeeper’s attempted save bouncing off the Red Devils striker and into the net.

Carragher: Sesko goal sums up Liverpool’s season

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, Carragher fumed at the lack of physicality from Liverpool which allowed their opponents to easily blitz their way to two goals in the opening quarter-hour at Old Trafford.

The former Reds defender raged after Sesko’s goal: “That goal… you talk about Liverpool’s season. They’ve been popping the ball about but they can’t cope with the counterattack.

“That has summed Liverpool up all season – they’re a nice team but they can’t handle physicality. Mac Allister loses the ball in midfield and before you know it they get blown away by the pace and power of Man United.”

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Liverpool have been unacceptably timid in the first half

Carragher is right to be livid over the Merseysiders’ insipid performance in the first half, and in particular the first 15 minutes.

Prior to the move which led to Sesko’s goal, Liverpool had possession for roughly two consecutive minutes in United’s half of the pitch but did nothing with it. Once the ball got turned over, the home side immediately sensed blood and duly punished their feeble opponents.

Even with the Reds’ starting line-up weakened by injury absences, the lack of aggression in their play at Old Trafford is simply unacceptable in any fixture, never mind a visit to our eternal rivals, who – it must be remembered – are just three points above us in the Premier League table.

Arne Slot’s team didn’t have any midweek game from which to recover, either, so the tame nature of this first-half performance defies explanation.

Liverpool’s players this afternoon could do with showing some of the heart that Carragher invariably demonstrated in this fixture in his playing days, recognising just what it means to the fans.