Liverpool team news v Man Utd: Slot rolls the dice with Frimpong decision among two changes

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool have the chance to go third in the Premier League table this afternoon if they can defeat arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Reds will have revenge on their minds after losing the reverse fixture at Anfield last October, when Harry Maguire netted a late winner for the Red Devils, but Arne Slot’s team make the journey along the M62 off the back of three successive top-flight wins which have seen them close in on Champions League qualification.

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Unfortunately we’ll be without two particularly talismanic figures in Mo Salah and Alisson Becker for the match against Michael Carrick’s side, along with long-term absentees such as Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley.

There were also concerns about Milos Kerkez in the days leading up to the fixture, although Slot’s press conference update on Friday suggested that the Hungarian had a chance of recovering in time.

We now know the Liverpool starting XI to take on Man United this afternoon.

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Liverpool starting XI to face Man United

There are two enforced changes in personnel from the side which began the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace eight days ago.

With Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili both sidelined, Freddie Woodman continues between the sticks, having excelled against the Eagles last weekend, and the familiar centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate is maintained. Curtis Jones seems likely to start at right-back once more, with Andy Robertson on the other flank.

Ryan Gravenberch is restored to the midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister, with a domino effect reshuffle seeing Dominik Szoboszlai play in the number 10 role, Florian Wirtz move out to the left flank, Cody Gakpo start at centre-forward and Jeremie Frimpong likely to take up a right-winger berth.

Pre-match rumours that Alexander Isak misses out through injury appear to be accurate, with the Swede not in the matchday squad.

Aside from Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa (and, to a lesser extent, Kerkez), it’s an extremely youthful substitutes’ bench for Liverpool which includes the likes of academy gems Will Wright and Mor Talla Ndiaye.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: