Slot hints at potential return dates for Alisson and Isak as Liverpool duo miss Man United clash

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Arne Slot has indicated when he’s hopeful of having Alisson Becker and Alexander Isak back available for Liverpool.

Both players are absent for the Reds’ visit to Manchester United this afternoon, with the goalkeeper continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury and the Swedish striker missing out at Old Trafford due to a minor groin problem.

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Such is the extent of the absentes today that third-choice stopper Freddie Woodman starts for the second weekend in a row, while our substitutes’ bench against the Red Devils contains no fewer than six under-21 players.

Slot gives injury updates on Alisson and Isak

Prior to kick-off at Old Trafford, Slot spoke to Jamie Carragher for Sky Sports and indicated that he’s hopeful of having both Alisson and Isak back for the home match against Chelsea next weekend.

The Liverpool head coach said: “It wasn’t much [Isak’s injury], but it was too much for him to be able to play [today], and Alisson hasn’t trained with us yet.

“We’re hoping for him to be ready next week, but we have to wait and see how the week will go, and the same can be said about Alex. We’re hoping to have him back next week.”

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Alisson and Isak should hopefully be back to face Chelsea

The Man United game was always likely to come a little too soon for Alisson, especially as he’s yet to resume full training, but Woodman showed against Crystal Palace last weekend that he’s a more than capable deputy.

However, Isak’s absence today is a big blow, especially with Liverpool already deprived of Hugo Ekitike and Mo Salah, and a tactical reshuffle sees Cody Gakpo move to centre-forward with Florian Wirtz expected to start on the left wing.

It continues the tale of frustration for the Reds’ record signing, who’s not long back from four months out with a broken leg and seemed to be getting back into his stride after scoring against the Eagles.

Alas, he’ll need to start all over again whenever he’s cleared for a return to action, which hopefully will be at home to Chelsea next Saturday in a match that we might need to win to keep the chasing pack for Champions League football at bay.

It’s hugely disappointing not to have Alisson and Isak today, but at least Slot’s update suggests that both should be back available sooner rather than later.