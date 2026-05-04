(Video) Footage shows purported new Liverpool kit on sale in store before official release

Image via @FumlerRawk on X

Video footage has emerged which shows what appears to be the Liverpool home shirt for next season on sale in one high-street retailer, despite the kit not yet being officially released.

There have already been plenty of ‘leaks’ online revealing rumoured details of the Reds’ kit for 2026/27, which’ll be their second campaign with Adidas back as the manufacturer, with some usually accurate sources hinting at a darker shade of red and a speckled diamond design reminiscent of the late 1980s and early 90s.

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‘New Liverpool kit’ on sale before official release

On Monday afternoon, Match of the Data on X posted a 17-second video clip which shows one person walking into a branch of Foot Locker and picking up what appears to be the new LFC shirt from a railing.

The shirt contains the Liverpool crest and Adidas and Standard Chartered logos (along with a tag which hints that it’s a genuine product from the German sportswear brand), and the design largely corresponds with the rumoured details which had already been shared online.

Intriguingly, there was a similar occurrence last year when, prior to its official release, the Reds’ third kit for this season was on sale at a branch of JD Sports in Italy, and that shirt was an accurate representation of the official design.

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Will we get an official launch from Liverpool soon?

With the 2025/26 campaign nearing its conclusion, it shouldn’t be much longer before Liverpool and Adidas officially confirm the kit for next season, and it’ll be interesting to see if it differs much from the jersey which has seemingly gone on sale already.

In previous years, the new home shirt was debuted in the final Anfield game of the preceding campaign, so it’s possible that the same could happen when Brentford visit L4 on the concluding Premier League matchday later this month.

We already know for certain that one thing will be different on next season’s LFC kits from 2025/26 – unfortunately, they won’t come with the gold champions badges which have adorned the sleeves over the past nine months.

While Liverpool fans will have their own opinions on the home shirt when it’s officially released, one thing we’ll all be yearning to see is which players will be wearing it at Anfield next term, with another crucial transfer window coming up in the next few weeks.

You can view footage of the ‘leaked’ new LFC shirt below, via @matchofthedata_ on X: