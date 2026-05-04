Liverpool’s Commercial Arm Continues to Power Financial Supremacy, Despite League Performances

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

It’s been a superbly competitive Premier League season, with the eventual winners at most only being able to amass 85 points. Liverpool have struggled immensely with an influx of new players and a tsunami of injuries. Even so, a UEFA Champions League place is still likely to be achieved.

As of May 2025, Liverpool is the fourth most valuable football club in the world at £4.2bn. Given that so much of that is powered by the commercial arm, rather than results-based income, LFC can expect to enjoy pretty stacked coffers for a renewed push for the title in 2026/27.

The Strong and Subtle Approach

Liverpool have been particularly choosy with its commercial decisions, leaving many options on the table. For example, those who play slots online will note that there are several officially branded games, but not many sports teams have jumped in. Over in the U.S., where sports marketing is a refined science, teams are all over iGaming.

Of course, iGaming is quite the new phenomenon there, while here, it’s been competitive and available for decades. It’s why the more established space has more novel associations, such as with the exclusive Fortune Hotel game or Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Megaways games.

It’s an open area with plenty of potential that British sports is yet to explore. Equally, virtual tours of stadiums are slowly bubbling up. Manchester City are already running a sophisticated virtual Etihad interactive fan experience. Anfield, a far more famous and renowned ground, could generate an even more appealing product.

These options are on the table and will remain there while the club continues its more tailored approach. In 2025, £317m was made in commercial revenue. This, the biggest revenue segment, was partially powered by a global partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, showcasing a more daring but big-name approach to commercial deals.

Not a Huge Drop by Landing in the Top Four

In the season that Liverpool won the title under Arne Slot, Premier League payments amounted to £174.9m. Just £53.1m of that came from UK and internationally-based merit payments, with £7.9m being league commercial payments. Chelsea, who finished fourth, collected £45m in merit payments and that same commercial stack.

This £8.1m in merit made up the largest chunk of the difference in payments from the league to Liverpool and Chelsea. The other £3.1m came from reduced facility fees, owing to less coverage for a top-four contender compared to the champions.

At most, in terms of Premier League payments, Liverpool stands to see a £11.2m decrease from last season. That said, the Reds went one step further in the Champions League this time around and made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, as opposed to a fourth-round knockout in 2025.

When the figures for 2025/26 are published, Liverpool will likely drop down the money table, but overall revenues would be projected to hold to a very similar high standard as in 2024/25. This puts the club in a strong position to add whatever pieces are needed in the summer and, in the hope that the injury bug is squashed, go for the title again.