Liverpool ‘wasting’ this season for one man: Winter

There are few situations in football more frustrating than seeing a young talent’s momentum stall, and that’s exactly what appears to have happened with Harvey Elliott this season.
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The 23-year-old attacker, once seen as one of our most exciting creative options, has found himself in a bizarre limbo following his move away from Anfield, with his lack of minutes now becoming a talking point across the game.
Henry Winter highlights Elliott frustration
Respected journalist Henry Winter didn’t hold back when assessing Elliott’s situation, making it clear just how damaging this period could be for the England youth international.
Writing on X, Winter said: “The crazy situation that has put Harvey Elliott’s promising career on hold – stuck at nine games for Aston Villa on loan – is deeply frustrating on a human and professional level.”
That line alone captures the core issue, because a player who should be developing through regular football has instead been left watching from the sidelines at a crucial stage of his career.
He continued: “What a sad waste of a year for Elliott after a terrific Euro Under-21s where he was Player of the Tournament. He just wants to play.”
For many of us watching Liverpool struggle for creativity at times, particularly in games like the recent defeat at Old Trafford, that frustration only grows when you consider what Elliott could have offered.
Liverpool and Villa both miss out
The situation becomes even more puzzling when you look at how it impacts both clubs, because neither side is really benefiting from the arrangement.
Winter pointed out that the conditions of the deal have effectively trapped the youngster, adding: “This loan with obligation to buy after 10 games has proved a millstone given Unai Emery doesn’t want to buy.”
That leaves Elliott stuck short of the appearance threshold, unable to return properly and unable to move elsewhere, a scenario that simply doesn’t serve anyone involved.
Another pundit recently described the move as a “complete shambles”, highlighting how a player with over 100 appearances for us has effectively lost a full year of development.
When you add in Liverpool’s need for energy and invention, particularly on the right-hand side, it only reinforces the feeling that this is a missed opportunity on multiple levels.
With talks expected over his future and interest building from other clubs, it now feels inevitable that a resolution will come this summer, but it doesn’t change the fact that a key year in Elliott’s development has already slipped by.
One journalist describes it as a complete shambles, highlighting how a player of 100 appearances for Liverpool has effectively lost a full year of development.
I can mention one even worse, Elliott was our attacking midfielder, and was replaced by wirtz who cost 116 million. Elliott was better than wirtz.
You can keep blaming slot , especially for the lack of organisation without the ball ect, but whoever had the final say over transfers has put Liverpool football club into decline.
Richard Hughes was appointed sporting director 1st June 2024, he was picked by Michael Edwards .
At any other business, big football club, where mistakes are made at this magnitude you get sacked.
Slot must share part of the blame, but the recruitment has been a failure, nearly 450 million worth. That’s without mentioning the sale of Diaz.
You look at the game yesterday and why Manchester United have improved. Because they bought sesko mbeoumo , matheus cunha.
You live and die by the players you buy.
The worst recruitment decisions in the history of Liverpool football club. Frimpong, Kirkez, leoni, wirtz and isak. Ekitike has been good but not world class.
Those responsible should and must be sacked.
While I agree none have been as good in their first season as they should have, I’d argue that I didn’t speak with a single person who was unhappy with any of our summer transfers. We signed the best LB in the Premier League, the best RB in the Bundesliga, the most promising number 10 in the world, the second best CF (2nd to Haaland) and Ekitike after the loss of Jota.
I totally agree, and I don’t know why they sold Diaz when he had 2 yrs left on contract. He is 100% better than Isak, Ekitike and Gakpo. I would have given him better wages and contract and not bought any of those players, and Frimpong and Kerkez are useless 😕 and Slot is a disgrace not giving Harvey Elliott a chance in the team. He would be way better than some of the deadwood that plays.
Diaz – we got an amazing deal for an ageing player who wanted to leave, wouldn’t sign a realistic new deal and was never particularly prolific in terms of goals and assists. He only looks good now because he’s playing for a star studded Bayern team against the equivalent of lower half Championship teams week in and week out.
People criticise Wirtz for not setting the world on fire (in his FIRST season) and dismiss his stats in Germany for the exact same reason, but then criticise the club for selling Diaz based on his inflated stats in the Bundesliga. It’s almost as if the club can’t win.
Basically, from a team that minute 60, replaced half of its attack &a midfield and rotated the centre-backs.
The sales of Morton, Jarell, Caoimhin & Elliott killed the 2025/26 season and very possibly created the injuries …