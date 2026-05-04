4 key passes: Neil Mellor applauds Liverpool genius for ‘standout performance’ at Old Trafford

Images via Michael Regan/Getty Images and The Football Historian Podcast

Neil Mellor praised one Liverpool player for a ‘standout performance’ in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Collectively the Reds were rather disappointing at Old Trafford, with Roy Keane bluntly likening their first-half display to that of ‘a bad five-a-side team’, but at least there was some improvement after the interval.

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Ten minutes into the second half, the visitors had drawn level with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, with the Hungarian netting a fantastic solo effort and later teeing up the Dutch forward to equalise.

Mellor praises Szoboszlai for ‘standout performance’

Taking to X on Monday afternoon, Mellor singled out Liverpool’s number 8 for praise over his two goal contributions against Man United.

The former Reds striker posted: ‘Standout performance from Szoboszlai! Playing higher up and got himself a goal having picked ball up in own half and run 55 yards to score. The assist was class, the press, the touch and decision to pass for Gakpo to tap in!’

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Szoboszlai was Liverpool’s top performer at Old Trafford

Liverpool were at risk of humiliation as the second half began, but the penetration of the Hungary midfielder was rewarded with a fine solo goal which altered the course of the match and gave his team a foothold.

He also had the presence of mind to tee up Gakpo for the equaliser, even if it owed considerably to a dreadful kickout from Senne Lammens, and the 25-year-old’s statistics from the game underscored a strong individual performance (see below, from Sofascore).

Goals 1 Assists 1 Key passes 4 Passes completed 59/67 (88%) Tackles won 2 ‘Big chances’ created 1

He was the joint highest-scoring player in Ian Doyle’s post-match ratings for the Liverpool Echo with 7/10, and his assist for the Dutchman saw him reach the notable landmark of double digits for the season for both goals and assists (13 and 10 respectively).

Hailed as a ‘complete player‘ by Vladimir Smicer, Szoboszlai has been the Reds’ most consistent performer in a hugely disappointing campaign for the team as a whole, and we dread to think of where LFC would be in the Premier League table without him.

Liverpool’s latest visit to Old Trafford was one to forget, but our number 8 can be more than satisfied with his individual performance, and Mellor’s praise is fully merited.