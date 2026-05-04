Premier League respond to Liverpool handball controversy

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There are moments after a game where you’re left wanting clarity, and for us, that second Manchester United goal has only become more frustrating the more it’s been explained.

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Following the 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford, the Premier League have now issued their official verdict on the Sesko handball incident.

Premier League explain VAR decision

Posting via their Match Centre account during the game, the league outlined exactly why the goal was allowed to stand despite the lengthy review.

“#MUNLIV – 14’ The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed there was no conclusive evidence that Sesko handled the ball before scoring.”

That wording is key, because it doesn’t say there was no contact, only that there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

For many of us watching the replays, that’s where the frustration lies, because the ball’s movement appeared to change after making contact with the striker.

Liverpool left frustrated despite explanation

The explanation might clarify the process, but it doesn’t necessarily make the outcome any easier to accept.

Former referee Keith Hackett has already pointed to the law itself, stating: “The law states that you cannot score a goal with your hand, even if considered accidental.”

That interpretation seems at odds with what we saw, particularly given the circumstances of the goal, with our third-choice goalkeeper inadvertently diverting the ball onto the hand of an attacker before it crossed the line.

At the same time, it’s fair to acknowledge that the goal didn’t come out of nowhere, because we put ourselves in a vulnerable position in the first place.

Jamie Carragher summed that up in his analysis, saying: “That goal… you talk about Liverpool’s season. They’ve been popping the ball about but they can’t cope with the counterattack.”

That balance is important, because while the decision feels like another one that’s gone against us, it also sits within a wider pattern of mistakes and moments we haven’t managed well enough.

Still, when the official explanation hinges on “no conclusive evidence” rather than confirming there was no contact, it’s understandable why many of us feel hard done to once again.