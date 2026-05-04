Shearer and Richards both make same call on Sesko goal vs Liverpool

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

There are defeats that hurt because of performance, and then there are ones that leave us questioning what we’ve just seen.

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At Old Trafford, it feels like we got a bit of both, but the biggest talking point remains Manchester United’s second goal and whether it should ever have stood.

Shearer and Richards both spot handball

"The goal shouldn't have been given." ❌ Should Benjamin Sesko's goal have been disallowed for handball? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/G5jwZkmsLK — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 3, 2026

Speaking on Match of the Day, Alan Shearer didn’t hesitate when giving his verdict on the incident involving Benjamin Sesko.

“I thought it was handball. I don’t want to see these goals disallowed, right, I think the handball law is a complete nonsense anyway and this law as well.”

The former striker made it clear that, regardless of his views on the law itself, consistency is what matters.

“But, in terms of consistency and applying the law correctly, I think me and Micah [Richards] agreed straight away that we both said ‘that has hit his hand’.

“You can see the motion of the ball move because it hits his left hand there.”

That point about the ball’s movement is exactly what many of us noticed in real time, with the trajectory appearing to shift just before the ball crossed the line.

Shearer even admitted the touch was minimal, but still felt the law should have been applied.

“It’s only a slight touch, I get that… but when they are applying the law and that is what they say… that should have been disallowed.”

‘It’s there for us all to see’ – frustration grows

Micah Richards echoed that view, reinforcing the sense that this wasn’t a subjective call in their eyes.

“It’s there for us all to see. The motion of the ball changed, didn’t it? And that’s what you need to look at.”

The former Manchester City defender also pointed back to the wording of the rule itself.

“The law is ‘if it comes off your hand’ which it clearly did in our view, the goal should not have been given. It is as simple as that.”

That assessment lines up with what former referee Keith Hackett has already said, stressing: “The law states that you cannot score a goal with your hand, even if considered accidental.”

At the same time, it’s fair to acknowledge we didn’t help ourselves in the build-up, something Jamie Carragher highlighted when he said: “That goal… you talk about Liverpool’s season… they can’t cope with the counterattack.”

Even so, when a goal appears to come off a striker’s hand and still stands after a lengthy review, it’s no surprise that many of us are walking away feeling like this was another one that simply went against us.