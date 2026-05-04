Spirit of Shankly issue update after Anfield protests

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

There are moments when a fanbase speaks with one voice, and what we saw at Anfield recently was as close to that as you’re likely to get in modern football.

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The fallout from the ‘Show FSG The Yellow Card’ protest has now been addressed directly by Spirit of Shankly, who have issued a detailed statement on where things stand with ticket price discussions.

Spirit of Shankly respond after Anfield protest

Speaking via their official channels, the supporters’ group made it clear just how significant the demonstration was, both in terms of turnout and the message it sent to the club’s hierarchy.

“We would like to thank everyone who made the ‘Show FSG The Yellow Card’ protest at Anfield such a huge success.

“To have 80%, if not more, of those in the ground come together to make a statement is something rarely seen in football anywhere in the world. It was a message sent loud and clear from Anfield to Boston and beyond.”

That level of unity highlights just how strongly many of us feel about the direction of ticket pricing, particularly when you consider how rare it is for such a large proportion of supporters to act together during a matchday.

Talks ongoing as Liverpool approach emotional finale

NO TO TICKET PRICE INCREASES pic.twitter.com/9lmqecBMId — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) May 3, 2026

Crucially, the statement also confirmed that dialogue between the fan group and the club is ongoing, even if no agreement has yet been reached.

“We have been back in discussions with the club with further talks expected in the coming days. No agreement has yet been reached, and we will continue to protest, but also work to try to find a solution…”

That balance between protest and negotiation feels important, especially with just two Anfield games remaining and the looming farewells to key players like Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

The group were clear that no supporter wants those occasions to be overshadowed, stressing that the atmosphere should still reflect what makes Liverpool unique while also maintaining pressure on the ownership.

This comes after tensions have already spilled over in the stands, with one supporter recently banned following a viral incident linked to the “not a pound in the ground” campaign, underlining how divisive the situation has become among us.

At the same time, financial figures showing the sharp rise in matchday revenue continue to fuel the argument that further increases aren’t necessary, keeping the pressure firmly on FSG as discussions continue.

With protests set to continue but talks still active, the situation remains finely balanced as we head into the final weeks of the season.