Szoboszlai makes transfer plea after Old Trafford defeat

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There are moments after a defeat where attention quickly turns to what comes next, but Dominik Szoboszlai made it clear that for Liverpool, the focus has to remain on the present before anything else.

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Following the loss at Old Trafford, there’s been plenty of outside noise about what changes could be coming this summer, especially with several high-profile departures already expected.

Szoboszlai sends message on Liverpool future

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the game, Dominik Szoboszlai addressed both the immediate task and the longer-term picture.

The Hungarian midfielder said: “First, I don’t focus on next season – my focus is on these three games because we have a lot of things to achieve in a way that we want to play Champions League next season because Liverpool belongs there.”

That line underlines where we are right now, because despite the defeat, qualification is still firmly in our hands and must be the priority.

He then added a comment that will catch the attention of supporters and those making decisions behind the scenes: “Hopefully this team can stay together as much as is possible and from thereon we will see.”

Stability becoming key concern at Liverpool

It’s not difficult to see why Szoboszlai would raise that point, because this squad is already facing significant change heading into the summer.

Mo Salah and Andy Robertson are both set to depart, while uncertainty continues to grow around other key players, including Alisson Becker, with Paul Joyce noting there is “renewed doubt” about how long the Brazilian will remain.

The same journalist has also highlighted that Alexis Mac Allister’s situation remains unresolved, with no negotiations currently taking place over a new deal, which only adds to the feeling that this could be a transitional window.

That makes Szoboszlai’s comments even more relevant, because after a season where consistency and identity have already been questioned, losing too many experienced figures at once could create further instability.

The No.8’s message is a simple one but an important one, finish the job in these final three games, secure Champions League football, and then build from a position of strength rather than tearing things apart.

With Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford still to come, the best response now isn’t talk about the summer, it’s making sure we give ourselves the strongest possible platform before those decisions are made.