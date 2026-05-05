Ferdinand vs Carragher reignites after Old Trafford meeting

(Jamie Carragher Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, Rio Ferdinand Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

There are moments around Liverpool that go beyond the pitch, and this latest exchange involving Jamie Carragher shows how the rivalry with Manchester United still runs deep even off it.

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Following the defeat at Old Trafford, attention has quickly shifted from what happened during the game to what’s been said online, with familiar voices once again at the centre of it.

Carragher responds as rivalry spills onto social media

As reported by BBC Sport, tensions between Carragher and Rio Ferdinand resurfaced after the former United defender posted an old image of himself celebrating against us back in 2004.

The picture, which showed Ferdinand celebrating while the Liverpool legend stood dejected in the background, was captioned simply with “caption this”, but it didn’t take long for a response to arrive.

Carragher hit back sharply, writing: “Not like you to make sure you were in the picture of someone else’s goal.”

He then went a step further with a more personal dig, adding: “You now carry on this ritual by hanging around mixed zones bothering star players & asking your lackeys to film it!”

It was a classic response from the former No.23, direct and cutting, and very much in keeping with how he’s always handled these situations.

Old tensions continue to shape modern debate

The exchange didn’t end there either, with Ferdinand responding on his own platform and making it clear he felt the Liverpool man had gone too far.

The ex-United centre-back admitted he found the comments “really, really harsh”, questioning why Carragher reacted so strongly to what he saw as a harmless post.

He even suggested the reaction was emotional, saying: “He spat his dummy out… he was spitting feathers.”

This is just another chapter in a long-running feud between the pair, one that stretches back years and regularly resurfaces whenever Liverpool and United cross paths.

We’ve seen it before around players like Cristiano Ronaldo and even Mo Salah, with Carragher never afraid to challenge Ferdinand’s views and defend the Liverpool side of the argument.

Ultimately, while the result at Old Trafford will dominate the headlines, this kind of back-and-forth is a reminder that the rivalry doesn’t stop at full-time, and figures like Carragher are still more than willing to carry that edge long after their playing days are over.