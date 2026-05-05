‘Head held high’ – Pundit names one Liverpool man in PL TOTW

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defeat at Old Trafford may have summed up a frustrating campaign, but one player still managed to come out of it with real credit.

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That man was Dominik Szoboszlai, whose performance in the 3-2 loss to Manchester United has now been recognised externally despite the result.

Szoboszlai stands out in difficult Liverpool performance

Speaking via BBC Sport, pundit Troy Deeney included the Hungarian in his Team of the Week and made it clear just how highly he rated the display.

“Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool): Goal and assist for him at Old Trafford.

“Liverpool have been terrible all season but he comes out with his head high as one of the best around. His stock has grown in a poor season for them. He keeps coming up with big performances.”

It’s hard to argue with that assessment when you look at what the 25-year-old produced, dragging us back into the game with a goal and playing a key role in Cody Gakpo’s equaliser as we briefly swung momentum in our favour.

While the wider team performance was inconsistent again, our No.8 showed the kind of energy, invention and drive that has often been missing, particularly in that chaotic first half where we struggled to compete physically.

Individual praise contrasts wider concerns at Liverpool

What makes this recognition even more interesting is the contrast with the wider conversation around the club right now, both on and off the pitch.

Former Red Daniel Sturridge voiced those concerns after the game, saying: “It is worrying. For me, what’s concerning is the consistency of the counterattacks they’re conceding… The identity is not there.”

At the same time, ongoing ticket price protests continue to underline a disconnect between the ownership and supporters, creating a backdrop where even positive individual displays can feel slightly overshadowed.

Szoboszlai himself has already hinted at what he wants next, insisting: “First, I don’t focus on next season… Hopefully this team can stay together as much as is possible and from thereon we will see.”

That probably says everything, because while results like Old Trafford raise questions, performances like his show there’s still a core worth building around if we get the bigger decisions right this summer.