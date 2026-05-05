‘I can’t wait for it to end’ – Aldridge vents about Liverpool

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There are defeats that frustrate and then there are ones that leave former players genuinely stunned, and John Aldridge didn’t hold anything back after watching us lose at Old Trafford.

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The ex-Red took to X during and after the game, posting multiple messages that captured just how far he feels we’ve slipped over the past year.

Aldridge vents frustration in four blunt messages

Posting across the 90 minutes and beyond, Aldridge’s reaction started with disbelief at what he was watching unfold.

He wrote: “This is another horrible watch, folks! I can’t believe how naive we are.”

That frustration quickly turned into a wider criticism of our trajectory since winning the league, with the former striker adding: “I don’t know where to start. I’m absolutely shattered after seeing these performances over the last 12 months… we’ve no identity whatsoever.”

The Liverpool-born forward then took aim at our defensive structure, delivering perhaps his most cutting line of the night: “I could play in their back four at 67 years of age with a cigar in my mouth… please don’t make excuses about injuries.”

By full-time, the tone hadn’t softened, as he concluded: “At 2-2 it was there for the taking… at this rate I can’t wait for the season to end.”

Liverpool issues exposed despite context

Aldridge continued in his newspaper column, with the 67-year-old insisting Manchester United were “there for the taking” when analysing the fixture.

There’s truth in parts of that assessment, especially considering how we fought back from 2-0 down and looked the more likely side at 2-2 before conceding again.

At the same time, context does matter, with injuries forcing us into difficult decisions, including using a third-choice goalkeeper and missing key players across the pitch.

Even so, the nature of the goals conceded and the inconsistency between halves points to deeper issues, something Roy Keane also touched on when he described us as looking “frightened to death” and lacking intensity.

Ultimately, Aldridge’s reaction reflects the frustration many supporters feel right now, because while there are mitigating factors, performances like this continue to raise questions about identity, control and game management at a crucial stage of the season.