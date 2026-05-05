‘I was told once again…’ – Journalist shares how Arne Slot responded to alleged Ajax ‘enquiry’

Image via Sky Sports

A prominent Dutch reporter has claimed that Arne Slot was the subject of an enquiry from Ajax, but the Liverpool head coach has no interest in going to the Amsterdam club at this moment in time.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The 47-year-old has faced intense scrutiny over his position at Anfield amid a bitterly disappointing second season in charge, 12 months on from winning the Premier League at the first attempt, although FSG are expected to keep faith with the former Feyenoord boss into next term.

It would appear that the Reds’ ailing fortunes on the pitch over the past while haven’t deterred the Eredivisie’s most successful club of all time from sounding out LFC about the potential hire of their head coach, although that interest seemingly hasn’t been reciprocated.

Ajax reportedly enquired about Slot

Ajax are currently on the lookout for a new boss to take over from interim coach Oscar Garcia, and Mike Verweij revealed on the De Telegraaf’s Kick-off podcast that Slot was among their list of candidates for the role.

He said (via Soccernews.nl): “I was told once again that they also enquired about Arne Slot. Slot is still very firmly in the saddle; he is simply continuing at Liverpool. I also understood that Arne Slot is not very keen to go to Ajax at this point in his career.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Ajax regard Slot highly, but his reputation has declined this season

Two reasons immediately stand out as to why Slot seemingly isn’t keen on the Ajax job – his strong connections with their arch-rivals Feyenoord, and the ruthlessness with which they dispensed his former Liverpool assistant John Heitinga after just five months.

We suspect that, had the 47-year-old’s results at Anfield this season been replicated in Amsterdam, the hierarchy at the Johan Cruyff Arena wouldn’t have shown him the same patience that FSG have done.

Slot seems determined to carry on at LFC, and barring a catastrophic finish to this campaign, it looks as though he’ll be given that opportunity, albeit with an expectation from his bosses that he’ll oversee significant improvement in 2026/27.

The Dutchman’s stock might have fallen considerably over the past few months, but he’s won the title in two of Europe’s main domestic leagues since 2023, and for a club of Ajax’s standing to reportedly enquire about hiring him would indicate that he’s still regarded highly in his homeland.

His past achievements deserve respect, for sure, but those will count for little if Liverpool begin next season as disappointingly as they’ve performed for most of this one.