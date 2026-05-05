‘Let’s him down’ – Neil Mellor says what all Liverpool fans are thinking about Bruno Fernandes

Liverpool fell to yet another defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and although Arne Slot’s side were miles off the pace for large parts of the game, there were plenty of talkings points following the final whistle.

The first being Benjamin Sesko’s goal which appeared to strike his hand before hitting the back of the net and another being Bruno Fernandes’ actions throughout the game.

The Portugal international was lucky not to have been sent off for a dreadful tackle on Dominik Szoboszlai late on while he also reacted poorly to a number of refereeing decisions during the 3-2 victory for his side.

Mellor highlighted this on LFCTV (via @BelieveInKlopp on X) when reviewing Sunday’s performance against the Red Devils.

Neil Mellor performing some great analysis on fernandes. We all know what he looked like. His bad tackles, moaning at the referee. Quit’s if United aren’t playing well….. Some call him a R”t but did he deserve red for Szoboszlai tackle? pic.twitter.com/0W4QIlLmsh — Im_A_Believer (@BelieveInKlopp) May 4, 2026

There’s no denying that the midfielder is a really talented player.

The numbers speak for themselves this season – the former Sporting Lisbon man has eight goals and 21 assists (across all competitions). But his ‘antics’ – as Mellor said – so often let him down.

Fernandes does seem to get away with a lot more than other players do and Sunday was a prime example of that.

Liverpool must improve

Our first half showing was simply not good enough against United. But how often have Liverpool fans been far from impressed with their side’s performances this season?

The second half showing was much improved but we once again lacked any real control on the game and the hosts always looked threatening on the counter attack.

Champions League football is yet to be secured so a huge performance is needed against Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

Injuries aren’t helping but there should still be enough quality in the squad to bounce back to winning ways.