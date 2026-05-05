‘They are confident…’ – Journalist issues Ekitike claim Liverpool fans will be praying is true

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool chiefs are said to be confident that Hugo Ekitike will get back to the heights that he showed prior to his recent Achilles tendon rupture.

The 23-year-old saw his first season at Anfield ended prematurely (and his World Cup hopes going up in smoke) after suffering that serious injury in the home defeat to his former club Paris Saint-Germain three weeks ago.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The France international has since had successful surgery, but his road to recovery is only just beginning, and it’ll be several months before we see him back on the pitch for the Reds.

Liverpool were also without their other senior centre-forward Alexander Isak in the defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, and the Swede had to overcome a lengthy injury of his own this season, but FSG are expected to keep their powder dry in terms of summer recruitment in that position.

Liverpool confident that Ekitike will get back to his full powers

In an article for The Telegraph discussing where LFC could strengthen in the transfer window, Dominic King wrote: ‘Liverpool will not look to find a replacement for Hugo Ekitike.

‘They are confident after successful surgery the France striker will return to the levels he showed before rupturing his Achilles tendon and it would not be their style to spend big after such huge recent expenditure in one area.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Time is on Ekitike’s side to make a full recovery

Some supporters may feel that it’d be risky from Liverpool not to bring in at least one player this summer who can play at centre-forward, given the devastating blow to Ekitike and the issues that Isak has had.

Jermaine Pennant recently claimed that it’s ’50-50′ whether or not the Frenchman will rediscover the same heights he’d reached before his Achilles injury, and whenever he does return, it’ll naturally take him a few matches to get properly up to speed.

The case of NBA player Jayson Tatum illustrates that it’s possible for an athlete to suffer such an injury and get back to somewhere close to their full powers, and the Reds striker is still young enough to bounce back from this body blow and still have a hugely fulfilling career.

Realistically it may be midway through next season before Ekitike returns for Liverpool, and relying on Isak to remain fit for the rest of 2026 would seem like a gamble given his own record over the past few months, so FSG shouldn’t completely dismiss the idea of bringing in a positional alternative this summer.

However, the in-house belief that the 23-year-old will make a full recovery and get back to his pre-injury levels offers hope that, in time, his current convalescence will become a mere distant memory.