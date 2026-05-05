Liverpool could sign Konrad Laimer this summer after blunt Uli Hoeneß statement – opinion

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Konrad Laimer could leave Bayern Munich this summer amid a major contract dispute.

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The Austrian international is understood to be demanding around €12m-15m [£10.3m-12.9m]. However, the Bundesliga champions are unwilling to go much past the €10m [£8.6m] mark.

With his contract expiring in June 2027, this will almost certainly encourage FC Bayern to consider a sale this summer.

Bayern put Konrad Laimer in his place

Uli Hoeneß, Bayern Munich’s Godfather, has made it absolutely clear that the club will not budge on their salary offer, in comments relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨 Bayern’s Uli Hoeneß on contract talks with Laimer: “When you read what's being reported about his salary demands, you have to put it into perspective. Konny is a player I value highly but he's not Maradona or Kane”. “Players like him have to accept that there are limits –… pic.twitter.com/uaUtBkoFQ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2026

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That’s an understandable position for Vincent Kompany’s side to take, given their own strict financial policies.

Not to mention the fact that significant contracts have already been handed out to the likes of Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich. Contract negotiations with Harry Kane ahead of the World Cup are unlikely to be cheap either!

But that’s still a massive shame considering the quality of service Laimer has provided, particularly in the absence of a starting right-back this term.

Konrad Laimer’s stats in 2025/26 47 games 3 goals 11 assists 7.29/10 average rating

* Konrad Laimer’s Bundesliga stats this season (Fotmob)

Liverpool should consider swoop for Laimer this summer

While fans would be right to point out that Laimer (29) isn’t exactly the ideal age profile Liverpool tend to favour, he would bring a level of consistency and availability to the position that has been missing.

Conor Bradley is, without question, a remarkable operator on his day, but finds himself frequently battling injuries. Jeremie Frimpong, likewise, has his own reliability concerns, and there are question marks over whether the right-back position is even well-suited to the Dutchman long-term.

Konrad Laimer stats (per 90) Percentiles 1.02 xG against while on the pitch 96th 0.57 possession won in final third 83rd 4.15 touches in opposition box 97th 2.03 chances created 88th 0.24 xA 80th

* Konrad Laimer’s Bundesliga stats in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

The attraction with Konrad Laimer is multi-faceted for Liverpool. He’s positionally versatile, for starters, being able to play at right-back and in the middle of the park – two areas in which we might find ourselves short on at times next season.

He’s one of the most creative presences on the pitch and has proved to be a key figure for Kompany’s men this term, despite largely playing at right-back.

And don’t forget that Laimer has previously sat on a shortlist at Liverpool.

Laimer’s wage demands will be a stumbling block

The big stumbling block, of course, will be the Bayern star’s significant wage demands.

The lower end of the scale at £10.3m per year would see Laimer clear Andy Robertson (£8.3m), Ibrahima Konate (£7.8m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£5.2m), according to Capology’s figures.

But if FC Bayern are looking to sell the fullback, perhaps he and his team could start to feel comfortable with the prospect of reducing such demands to meet the minimum bar of entry at a club like Liverpool.

While Bayern insider Christian Falk made clear recently that Liverpool weren’t ‘concretely interested’ in Laimer, we still think this could be one to watch.