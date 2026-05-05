‘Undoubtedly spectacular’: Liverpool eyeing move for their next Luis Diaz in £52m ‘crown jewel’

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for a teenage winger who’s been likened to Luis Diaz.

In January 2022, the Reds paid an initial £37.5m to sign the Colombian from FC Porto (BBC Sport), and Kopites took an immediate liking to the effervescent, all-action forward, who excelled in our Premier League title triumph last season.

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He left for Bayern Munich nine months ago and has thrived in Germany, with 26 goals and 21 assists in 47 games so far for his new club, although Anfield chiefs appear to have the eyes set on potentially replicating their initial swoop.

Liverpool eyeing move for Oskar Pietuszewski

According to Record, Liverpool are lining up a move for Oskar Pietuszewski, a 17-year-old winger who’s been earning rave reviews for his performances with Porto, who he joined from Jagiellonia Bialystok at the start of this year.

He currently has a €60m (£51.9m) release clause in his contract, which runs to 2029, but the Estadio do Dragao hierarchy are planning to increase that figure and tie him down to a two-year extension, amid the ‘watchful eye of major European clubs’.

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Could Pietuszewski be Luis Diaz 2.0 for Liverpool?

Pietuszewski doesn’t turn 18 until later this month, but he’s already played 70 times in his senior career and netted three goals in his first 14 league games for Porto (Transfermarkt).

A tactical analysis for Driblab described him as ‘the crown jewel of Polish youth football’, highlighting his penchant for dribbling which sees him routinely draw free kicks; and he’s already earned the kudos of Poland icon Robert Lewandowski, who hailed him as ‘undoubtedly spectacular’ (GOAL).

It’s not just the Porto left winger connection which has strong echoes of Diaz, either. As outlined by James Westwood in an article for GOAL, the 17-year-old boast similar qualities to the Colombian in terms of his agile footwork, his ‘lightning acceleration and shooting power’, and his ‘warrior’s mentality’.

There seems to be a lot to like about Pietuszewski, even if his goal return at senior level is rather modest (just seven goals in 70 games), and his profile also seems to correspond with that of fellow teen prodigy Rio Ngumoha.

It’s easy to see why Liverpool seemingly have designs on raiding the newly-crowned Portuguese champions for their dynamic young winger, although plenty of other European giants will surely be thinking likewise.

Porto know it, too, if they’re desperate to raise his release clause and tack on two more years to his contract.