Liverpool handed huge Champions League shift after Chelsea loss

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League chances have taken a significant turn without us even kicking a ball, underlining just how quickly the picture can change at this stage of the season.

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Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win over Chelsea has reshaped the race for the top five, and according to Opta Analyst, our probability of securing Champions League football has now risen to “98.35%”.

Liverpool boost arrives despite Old Trafford setback

That number is particularly striking given what happened at Old Trafford, where we let a huge opportunity slip in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Arne Slot’s side had fought back from 2-0 down through Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, only to concede again late on, leaving us still needing points to mathematically confirm our place.

Our head coach admitted after the game that the situation is clear, stressing we still need to get the job done, even if the margin for error is now shrinking with every favourable result elsewhere.

What this latest update shows, though, is that the wider league context is now heavily in our favour, with both us and Aston Villa looking increasingly secure in the top five.

Wider context highlights disconnect with fan frustration

At the same time, it’s impossible to ignore the mood around the club, especially with ongoing ticket price protests creating a backdrop of tension.

On the pitch, the numbers suggest we’re almost there, while off it, frustration continues to grow among sections of the fanbase, particularly when performances like the one at Old Trafford raise questions about consistency and identity.

Former Red Daniel Sturridge summed that concern up after the United loss, saying: “It is worrying. For me, what’s concerning is the consistency of the counterattacks they’re conceding. No-one really in the midfield or the attack is stopping the play higher up on the pitch.

“The identity is not there. They need to build a team that is in Arne’s identity but right now I’m not quite sure what that is… Right now, there’s not any phases of play for Liverpool. It’s quite one-on-one.”

Interestingly, before these latest results, Opta had us at 97.15%, meaning the jump to 98.35% has come purely from what others have done, not us.

From our perspective, it leaves a strange situation where Champions League football looks almost guaranteed, yet the feeling around the team and the club remains far from settled heading into the final three games.