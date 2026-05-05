Liverpool suffer worst injury crisis in Premier League this season

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season has been defined by fine margins and frustrating setbacks, and the latest Premier League figures highlight just how much we’ve been battling behind the scenes.

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According to the official Premier League injury list, we currently have more players sidelined than any other club, with a total of 10 absentees.

Liverpool top Premier League injury table

The scale of the issue becomes clear when you look at the names involved, with key players missing across every area of the pitch.

“Alexander Isak (Knock), Mohamed Salah (Muscle), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Knee), Alisson Becker (Muscle), Wataru Endo (Foot), Giovanni Leoni (Knee), Stefan Bajcetic (Hamstring), Jayden Danns (Hamstring), Conor Bradley (Knee)”.

That list puts us above Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, who both sit on nine injuries, while clubs like Brighton and Chelsea are significantly lower, despite still dealing with their own issues.

From our perspective, it explains a lot about performances like the defeat at Old Trafford, where we were forced to rely on a third-choice goalkeeper and patch together a side missing several key figures.

Injuries underline wider Liverpool frustration

Speaking after one of those setbacks, Arne Slot summed it up perfectly when discussing Mo Salah’s injury.

“Another win and another injury. It’s the story of our season. It’s too early to say but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch.”

That quote feels even more relevant now, because while there have been tactical issues and moments of inconsistency, the sheer volume of injuries has clearly played a role in disrupting rhythm and selection.

There is some positive news on the horizon, though, with our head coach offering an update on Alexander Isak, saying: “We’re expecting him to be back very soon.”

That could be crucial heading into the final games, especially with Chelsea up next and also dealing with their own injury concerns, which might level the playing field slightly.

At a time when ticket price protests continue to dominate the conversation off the pitch, the injury situation adds another layer to what has been a difficult campaign, because while results haven’t always followed, the context behind them has been anything but straightforward for us.