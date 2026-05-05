Mail Sport journalist sends worrying message about Slot

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

There’s a growing sense that questions around Arne Slot aren’t going away any time soon, especially after another frustrating result at Old Trafford.

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And now one journalist has gone a step further, openly challenging whether we’ve seen enough from the Dutchman to believe things will improve.

Journalist questions Slot after Liverpool setback

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mail Sport reporter Lewis Steele didn’t hold back when assessing where things stand under the Liverpool head coach.

The journalist said: “Slot, he needs to show something to give fans belief that he is the man to turn it round.”

That line alone sums up the current mood, with performances continuing to swing wildly between encouraging and concerning.

Steele went even further when discussing the bigger picture heading into next season, adding: “Something to give fans belief that next season will be better… so far, I’ve not seen any evidence to suggest it will be.”

Liverpool concerns growing despite context

It’s a view that echoes wider criticism following the defeat to Manchester United, where we were second best in the first half before rallying after the break.

John Aldridge has already said United were “there for the taking”, while Roy Keane claimed we looked “frightened to death”, both pointing towards issues in control and confidence rather than just personnel.

Of course, context still matters, with injuries forcing major changes and disrupting rhythm, something that’s been a constant theme throughout the campaign.

Even so, the inconsistency in performances, particularly the drop-off between halves and repeated defensive lapses, is what’s fuelling doubts like those raised by Steele.

With a crucial game against Chelsea at Anfield next, there’s now a clear sense that it’s not just about picking up points, but about showing something tangible in the performance that suggests Slot’s ideas are truly taking hold.

Because right now, as the Mail Sport reporter bluntly put it, belief isn’t coming from what we’re seeing on the pitch.