Pedro sends warning to Liverpool as Chelsea star makes ‘step up’ promise

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

There are moments late in a season where narratives shift quickly, and ahead of facing Liverpool, Joao Pedro has already started shaping the mood around Chelsea’s response.

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Following their latest defeat, the Brazilian forward has openly admitted things need to change, setting up an interesting backdrop before we meet them at Anfield.

Pedro sends clear message after Chelsea defeat

Speaking via chelseafc.com after their 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest, the 24-year-old didn’t hide from the performance, despite scoring a late goal.

Pedro made it clear that standards inside the squad aren’t where they need to be, saying: “We need to improve… everyone needs to step up, me included.”

That honesty continued when he addressed the wider issue of inconsistency.

The Brazil international admitted: “Last week we beat Leeds, this week it didn’t happen. We need to find a way to be consistent.”

It’s the kind of message you expect from a player trying to rally his side, but it also highlights just how unstable they’ve been heading into this weekend.

Liverpool opportunity grows ahead of Anfield clash

This fixture has become even more significant, especially with Champions League qualification still not mathematically secured.

Chelsea’s defeat to Forest has already boosted our position, with Opta now giving us a 98.35% chance of finishing in the top five, underlining how results elsewhere are working in our favour.

At the same time, we’re dealing with our own challenges, including the Premier League’s highest injury count, which makes every game a test of depth and resilience.

Pedro himself acknowledged the pressure on his side, adding: “We still need to fight for every point… it wasn’t good enough; we need to change the situation.”

That combination of urgency and frustration could make Chelsea dangerous, but it also shows a team still searching for answers.

Ultimately, while the Chelsea forward is talking about stepping up, this is an opportunity for us to do exactly the same at Anfield, take control of the situation, and make sure the conversation after the game is about Liverpool getting the job done.