‘Shoved into hoardings’ – Carrick points at Konate after Liverpool clash

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There’s always a moment in big games that lingers, and following our defeat to Manchester United, one particular incident has quickly become a talking point.

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Michael Carrick has come out swinging for Ibou Konate after a clash that saw Benjamin Sesko rolling down the steep verge of Old Trafford.

Carrick addresses Old Trafford flashpoint

Speaking via manutd.com after the game, the head coach was asked about the injury that forced his forward off at half-time, with the United forward having been involved in a late first-half collision.

‘He was clearly hurt when being shoved off the pitch by Ibrahima Konate, when trying to protect the ball towards the corner flag.

‘It led to a nasty fall into the advertising hoardings and Sesko was unable to continue, following the break.

“He got a bang on his shin when he fell down the side of the pitch,” Carrick explained to MUTV.

“It’s something that he’s been carrying for a little bit as well, so we’ve had to manage him a bit but he’s certainly had a bang right on the same spot.

“It’s as simple as that really.”

‘In a separate interview with Sky Sports, Carrick added: ‘He’s been carrying a bit of a shin problem for some time and it was when we got pushed into the hoarding and down the dip. So that was it.’’

While the comments inevitably draw attention to the involvement of our No.5, the full context feels far less dramatic than the initial reaction might suggest.

Context around the incident matters

The challenge itself looked fairly routine, with the French defender simply using his strength in a physical duel, something that happens countless times in every Premier League match.

The referee never even gave a foul, yet it’s our man who is being painted as the villain.

There’s also the issue of the Old Trafford pitch layout, where the drop-off beyond the touchline creates a far more dangerous landing zone than most grounds, something that arguably played a bigger role in the fall than the contact itself.

It’s also worth remembering that Sesko’s contribution to the game wasn’t without controversy, with his goal coming via a handball that many, including pundits like Alan Shearer, felt should have been ruled out.

“But, in terms of consistency and applying the law correctly… that should have been disallowed.”

That context is important because while Carrick’s explanation highlights the injury, it doesn’t quite paint the full picture of the sequence of events that unfolded.

Ultimately, the focus for us should remain on the bigger issue, which Konate also addressed at full time, rather than a single moment that, when broken down properly, looks far less like blame and far more like unfortunate circumstance.