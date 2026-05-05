Sky Sports journo ‘staggered’ by Xabi Alonso news on Tuesday afternoon

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Xabi Alonso sits on the bench during Real Madrid game.
(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso could hold fire on accepting a new head coach position this summer.

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Sky Sports Dougie Critchley suggested that the Spaniard was highly unlikely to take on the Chelsea job amid links with the position vacated by Liam Rosenior in April.

The former Real Madrid boss has also been heavily linked with Arne Slot’s job at Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso won’t take the Chelsea head coach role

Critchely hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon to cast some doubt over suggestions that Alonso could be the next Chelsea head coach.

And we’d have to wholeheartedly agree with the reputable journalist that such a move would seem… well… a little bit daft to say the least.

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Here we’re talking about a club that seems to relish in leaving managers next to no time to establish themselves in the position and build a culture.

Mind, we don’t think Rosenior was particularly well-equipped to meet the challenge of restoring Chelsea back within the elite class of Premier League clubs.

While you’d back Alonso to get more of a tune out of the Blues by comparison, it’s an environment that would prove to be even more toxic than the one he experienced in Madrid.

Liverpool or Bayern remain Alonso’s ideal next moves

There are a lot of ifs, buts and maybes involved, but it’s hard to imagine Alonso accepting a step down below what his talents deserve.

Yes, perhaps there’s an argument for taking a relatively “safe” role – perhaps at a club comparable to Bayer Leverkusen’s level.

But that would be assuming the Bundesliga winner feels his time in Real Madrid was such a failure it necessitates a decision designed to restore his reputation. And as far as we’re concerned, no such effort is required; we agree with Critchley’s view that his dismissal at Real Madrid was indeed unfair.

As such, Xabi Alonso should be aiming for the kind of next step that guided his decision to leave Leverkusen.

Having ticked Madrid off his list, that really only leaves jobs of the calibre of Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Vincent Kompany remains extremely settled in Bavaria, but there’s an ongoing question mark over the future of Arne Slot at L4.

In that case, it may very well be ideal to wait and see how this situation develops.

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  1. The way Bayern Munich are playing he isn’t going to get that job any time soon. The only other options are the premier league. Rumours keep surfacing about Manchester city and Guardiola, he’s done It all with city and if he goes it’s the perfect job for Alonso. He’ll get big money to improve them.

    Chelsea are a mess, and that’s we are heading with
    slot and FSG. Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea under clueless American owners. All in terminal decline.

    Reply

    1. I absolutely agree! Bayern aren’t changing managers any time soon. Not without Man City making a HUGE push for Kompany. So that leaves the Liverpool job for me. In that case, Alonso’s best bet is to hold out until the job he actually wants becomes a live option.

      Reply

  2. FSG are insane if they think that the last 13 months of Slot’s dire football can be put down to ‘mitigating circumstances’. He has offered no progress or any indication that he has anything else to offer. Move him on!

    Reply

    1. I personally think we’ve moved beyond the point of mitigating circumstances. The football’s awful, we’re consistently woeful in the first half, standards have dropped… I think two pacy wingers would help this summer. But I’m concerned it just looks like we need something fresh in the dugout going into the next campaign. Liverpool hierarchy reportedly see it differently!

      Reply

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