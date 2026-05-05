Sky Sports share Alisson Becker transfer update as Juventus prepare to get serious

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An update from Sky Sports over the past 24 hours would suggest that Juventus are ready to get serious in their efforts to sign Alisson Becker this summer.

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Some reputable sources have hinted at the possibility of an exit from Liverpool for the goalkeeper in the off-season, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Serie A club have already made a ‘serious approach’ and Paul Joyce writing that ‘there is renewed doubt‘ as to how much longer the Brazilian will remain at Anfield.

Another update on Monday afternoon would indicate that the speculation over the 33-year-old’s immediate future isn’t going to disappear any time soon.

Juventus make Alisson a ‘top target’ for the summer

As reported by Lyall Thomas for Sky Sports, Juventus have now made Alisson a ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window and are set to ‘devote significant resources and time’ into an attempt to sign him prior to the start of next season.

It’s claimed that Liverpool are ‘aware of the situation’ and have already begun ‘doing due diligence on potential goalkeeper replacements’, should the Brazil international depart in the coming months.

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There’s a growing sense that Alisson could leave this summer

That another trusted source has talked up the possibility of a summer exit for Alisson and outlined that Juventus will put ‘significant’ time and effort into signing him would indicate that the Turin club are indeed quite serious about trying to land him.

The line about LFC ‘doing due diligence’ on prospective replacements also suggests that the Anfield hierarchy are preparing for life after the long-serving Brazilian, who had a one-year extension to his contract activated a few weeks ago, thus renewing the agreement to 2027.

The 33-year-old has been a game-changing presence for the Reds during his eight years at the club, although a litany of injury problems have dogged him over the past couple of seasons in particular, with Caoimhin Kelleher and Giorgi Mamardashvili both being frequently called upon.

Every footballer’s time at a club is finite, and Liverpool already have their intended long-term successor to Alisson in place. However, with Mo Salah and Andy Robertson already departing in the summer, this would be an especially inopportune time to lose another invaluable squad leader in our number 1.

There’s a growing sense that he could follow his long-serving teammates out the door before the start of next season, but hopefully we’ll get at least one more year of him at Anfield.