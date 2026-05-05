‘Up to the club’ – Van Persie addresses Liverpool links

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s ongoing rebuild under Arne Slot could soon extend beyond the pitch, with movement behind the scenes gathering pace as speculation grows over a key addition to the coaching staff.

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The focus is on Etienne Reijnen, a trusted figure from Slot’s time in Rotterdam, whose potential move to Anfield now looks increasingly realistic.

Van Persie responds to Liverpool interest in Reijnen

Quoted via Liverpool.com, Robin van Persie addressed the situation directly and didn’t exactly shut the door on the possibility of losing his assistant.

“It is mainly up to the club and Etienne himself. What I can say is that I am very happy with his work. He is a fantastic person who also fulfills his role very well.”

That response feels telling, because while the Dutchman praises the 39-year-old, there’s a clear acceptance that the decision won’t ultimately rest with him, especially if Liverpool push to reunite the pair.

It points towards a situation where the groundwork is already in place, particularly given Slot’s long-standing desire to bring Reijnen into his backroom team.

Liverpool changes extend beyond the pitch

This isn’t a new story either, because our boss had already tried to bring the former Zwolle defender to Merseyside last season, only for work permit issues and coaching qualifications to block the move at the time.

Now, with those barriers easing and Reijnen close to completing his coaching diploma, the pathway appears far clearer, which explains why the links have resurfaced so strongly in recent weeks.

It’s also been reported that the Dutch coach is ‘on the verge’ of a move, which would underline just how much trust the Liverpool hierarchy are placing in Slot to reshape not just the squad, but the entire structure around him.

At a time when ticket price protests continue to highlight tensions between supporters and ownership, decisions like this carry extra weight, because they reflect the direction the club is choosing to take moving forward.

The key point is that while results like the Old Trafford defeat dominate the headlines, the bigger picture is being shaped behind the scenes, and if Reijnen does arrive, it will be another clear sign that Slot is being backed to build things his way.