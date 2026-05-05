‘You have to win’ – Henry stance emerges during fan unrest

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s a growing disconnect at Liverpool right now, and understanding the mindset of the man at the top might go some way to explaining why.

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A detailed profile from Sports Business Journal has offered a rare insight into John Henry, just as protests over ticket prices and fan treatment continue to dominate the conversation around Anfield.

Henry’s ‘strange’ path to building Liverpool empire

Henry himself summed up his journey in a way that feels both revealing and slightly detached from the reality supporters experience.

Reflecting on his ownership journey, he said: “I always refer to it as high levels of strangeness.”

That comment came as part of a broader explanation of how the American businessman has built a $14bn sports portfolio, including Liverpool, the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Penguins, often through unconventional thinking and complex deals.

He added: “In that portfolio, it has never, ever been about investment… it’s what you want to do with your time.”

That philosophy is central to how Fenway Sports Group operates, focusing on long-term value, sustainability and growth, rather than emotional or reactive decision-making.

Liverpool protests highlight growing tension

However, while that approach has delivered success on the pitch, including Premier League and Champions League titles, it’s now clashing with the current mood among supporters.

Recent protests, including the “not a pound in the ground” movement, have shown just how fractured things have become, with even a lifelong fan being banned after a viral video highlighted divisions among us inside the stadium.

The financial backdrop only adds to that frustration, with figures showing matchday revenue has risen from £40.9m in 2010/11 to £115.6m last season, an increase of 183%, while ticket prices have risen at a significantly faster rate than inflation.

Henry has acknowledged fan unrest in the past, stating: “Fans get frustrated… it doesn’t mean you ignore them, it means you work harder – you don’t settle for mediocrity. You have to win.”

From our perspective, that’s where the tension lies, because while success on the pitch has often been delivered, the feeling of being valued off it is increasingly being questioned.

With protests ongoing and further talks expected, the challenge now is whether that calculated, long-term philosophy can adapt quickly enough to repair the relationship with the supporters who ultimately define the club.