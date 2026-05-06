‘A lot of work to do’ – BBC pundit questions Liverpool after United defeat

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s chaotic defeat to Manchester United continues to draw criticism, with Pat Nevin now claiming Arne Slot’s side have “a lot of work to do” heading into the summer.

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The 3-2 loss at Old Trafford was another damaging result in a season increasingly defined by inconsistency, injuries and defensive mistakes, even if there were still moments where we looked capable of taking something from the game.

Pat Nevin highlights Liverpool defensive concerns

Writing for BBC Sport, former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin reflected on another dramatic Premier League weekend and used Liverpool’s defeat as evidence that major changes may still be needed.

The Scot wrote: “The two big take aways were that first, Liverpool have a lot of work to do over the summer particularly with their defence.”

Nevin’s comments came after another game where Liverpool conceded soft goals and looked vulnerable whenever Manchester United attacked in transition.

That said, context still matters.

Liverpool headed into the match without several major players, including Mo Salah, Alisson Becker, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, while Freddie Woodman was forced to deputise again in goal.

One of United’s goals also came after a controversial handball involving Benjamin Sesko that many pundits believe should have been ruled out by VAR.

Even so, the defensive structure of the team has clearly become a growing concern over recent months.

Injuries continue making life difficult for Slot

There’s no denying Slot has endured miserable luck with injuries throughout much of the campaign.

Speaking after Salah’s withdrawal against Crystal Palace, the Dutchman admitted: “Another win and another injury. It’s the story of our season.”

That feeling has only intensified.

Liverpool currently have the highest number of injuries in the Premier League and it’s difficult to ignore how much that has disrupted rhythm, consistency and confidence across the squad.

Nevin’s broader point about summer recruitment is still fair though.

Whether it’s at centre-back, full-back or simply improving the balance of the side, Liverpool do feel like a team in transition right now.

The challenge for Slot is ensuring this difficult season becomes a temporary setback rather than the beginning of a longer decline.