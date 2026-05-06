Danny Murphy says Liverpool should sign Newcastle defender

(Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s left-back situation is going to become one of the major talking points this summer, and Danny Murphy believes Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall would be an ideal option for Arne Slot’s side.

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Andy Robertson is leaving when his contract expires, while Milos Kerkez has become first choice under the Dutchman during a difficult campaign for the Reds.

Kostas Tsimikas is also due to return from his loan spell at Roma, which complicates the situation slightly, but Murphy still feels Hall is exactly the kind of player Liverpool should be looking at.

Danny Murphy praises Lewis Hall for Liverpool

Speaking to Betarades, the former Liverpool midfielder said: “To be honest, depending on what happens at Newcastle, I’m a big fan of Lewis Hall.”

Murphy added: “I think he’s a great player, a brilliant footballer, and when it comes to one-on-one defending, he’s very good.”

The ex-England international also pointed towards Newcastle’s financial situation potentially opening the door for a transfer.

“It’s probably unlikely that you’ll get rid of him because it looks like Tonali could go and Gordon could go, but if Newcastle have to sell and you can grab him, even if you have to pay a little more, he’s still young, he’s got Premier League experience, and I think he’s been one of the bright spots for Newcastle this season.”

Murphy then admitted the wider market for elite left-backs is difficult because most of the best options are already at Europe’s top clubs.

Hall would fit Liverpool’s long-term rebuild

There’s definitely logic behind the suggestion.

Hall is only 21 years old but already looks comfortable at Premier League level, while his technical ability and athleticism would seemingly suit the aggressive style Slot wants to build.

The England international has averaged 1.8 tackles per game in the league this season while also completing 85 per cent of his passes (via Sofascore), showing the balance Murphy was talking about.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Newcastle defender before, although reports suggested Eddie Howe’s side would demand at least £65m to even consider selling him.

That’s a huge fee for a player who may not even start immediately with Kerkez already ahead in the pecking order, but Hall does feel like the type of signing Liverpool’s recruitment team would seriously admire if the opportunity ever presented itself.