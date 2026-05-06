‘Curtis Jones for Inter?’ – Ex-Italy striker makes strong declaration about Liverpool midfielder

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

A former Italy international has given a ringing endorsement of Curtis Jones amid ongoing rumours linking the Liverpool midfielder with a summer move to Inter Milan.

Fabrizio Romano reported last week that the Serie A champions ‘remain keen’ on the 25-year-old, and a fresh update from the transfer guru (via Anfield Index) claimed that the England international would desire a switch to the Italian top flight.

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Romano also cited Scott McTominay as an example that the Reds’ number 17 could seek to emulate if he goes to Italy, and one pundit from the country believes that the Scouser would even be an upgrade on his Napoli counterpart, who was shortlisted for the Ballon D’Or in 2025.

Cassano emphatically talks up Curtis Jones

Speaking on the Viva El Futbol podcast (via Calciomercato), Antonio Cassano emphatically talked up Jones amid the rumours of a move to Inter.

The former Italy striker proclaimed: “Curtis Jones for Inter? He would be an excellent signing. He’s a pacey midfielder. He’s a Champions League-oriented player. He’d be better than McTominay.

“He has great quality and at Liverpool he won a lot playing, unlike [Cristian] Zaccardo and [Andrea] Barzagli who are world champions [with Italy in 2006] but never played.”

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Has Jones been underappreciated in England?

Jones is a player who tends to be underappreciated in this country – even by some Reds supporters – but Cassano could hardly have been more effusive in his admiration of the 25-year-old.

Even though the midfielder has never fully nailed down a starting berth at his hometown club, he’s still racked up 150 Premier League games and 28 Champions League appearances, accruing a wealth of high-level experience which has alerted the newly-crowned Serie A winners.

As Paul Joyce recently outlined for The Times, the Toxteth native ranks among the best players in his position in the English top flight for several underlying performance metrics, with those figures illustrating how impactful our number 17 has actually been.

Per 90 minutes Rank among PL midfielders Passes 76.8 2nd Passing accuracy 91.9% 2nd Ball carries 22.1 2nd

John Aldridge has implored Liverpool not to sell Jones in the summer, and we concur with the verdict from the former Reds striker, although it could ultimately come down to what the player himself wants.

If the 25-year-old wishes to take on a new challenge with Inter, it’d be impossible to begrudge him that opportunity, but hopefully he’ll feel that he has many more chapters to write in his story with his boyhood club.