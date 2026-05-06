Explained: How Liverpool can clinch Champions League place on Saturday, even without winning

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Despite their 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford last weekend, Liverpool could still be assured of Champions League qualification on Saturday, even if they fail to beat Chelsea.

The Blues’ sixth straight Premier League reverse at home to Nottingham Forest on Monday, coupled with Everton’s 3-3 draw against Manchester City, ended any faint hopes either of those teams had of catching the Reds in fourth place.

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Opta calculations now rank LFC’s probability of Champions League qualification at 98.35%, implying that our place in Europe’s main club competition for 2026/27 is effectively secured without yet being mathematically guaranteed.

Going into the weekend’s fixtures, there are only three teams outside the top five who could still finish ahead of Liverpool – Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton.

What do Liverpool need to clinch Champions League qualification?

The Reds know that four points from their final three games will guarantee a top-five placing regardless of what happens elsewhere, and they could accumulate 75% of that total in one go if they extend Chelsea’s Premier League losing streak in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

GD Points 4. Liverpool +12 58 5. Aston Villa +4 58 6. Bournemouth +3 52 7. Brentford +6 51 8. Brighton +7 50

A home win at Anfield would completely remove Brentford and Brighton from the equation before their matches later that day (away to Manchester City and at home to Wolves respectively), and it’d leave the Cherries needing maximum points from their three remaining fixtures.

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Liverpool could even qualify with a draw at the weekend

There’s a scenario in which even a draw for Liverpool could be enough to see them qualify for the Champions League at the weekend, if Bournemouth were to lose at Fulham and both Brentford and Brighton fail to win.

In short, the Reds simply need to better the result of Andoni Iraola‘s side, while the Bees and Seagulls would have to better our result if they’re to retain any mathematical hope of a top-five finish.

Liverpool should be able to finish the job themselves

The good news for Arne Slot’s team is that their fate remains very much in their own hands, and in terms of the form book over the past six matchweeks, they couldn’t ask for more accommodating opponents than Chelsea at Anfield.

It’d be unwise to take the Blues for granted, given how we’ve failed to win against three of the current bottom five at home, but Liverpool should absolutely be capable of beating Calum McFarlane’s side and putting themselves on the brink of Champions League qualification.

Securing that feat on Saturday won’t hide the reality that this season has been a bitter disappointment overall, but it’d at least allow us to go into our final two games free of any pressure outside of maintaining pride and finishing as high as possible within the top five.