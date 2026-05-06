‘Just give him the ball’ – Schweinsteiger sends clear message on Liverpool player

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Bastian Schweinsteiger has offered a huge endorsement of Florian Wirtz despite the Liverpool midfielder enduring an inconsistent first season at Anfield.

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The German international arrived from Bayer Leverkusen last summer for a club-record fee and, while there have been flashes of brilliance, it’s fair to say supporters expected more from the 23-year-old across the campaign.

Schweinsteiger compares Wirtz to Bayern legends

Speaking to Sport Bild via Bulinews, the former Bayern Munich star grouped Wirtz and Jamal Musiala alongside two of the greatest attacking players Germany has seen in recent decades.

Schweinsteiger said: “I see Wirtz and Musiala as our Ribery and Robben.”

The World Cup winner also highlighted the Liverpool playmaker’s creativity and vision, insisting the attacking midfielder is the type of footballer teammates should constantly involve.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder explained: “If I were playing with Wirtz, I would simply give him the ball as often as possible, because he needs the ball to make his game more dominant.”

Schweinsteiger then pointed to a pass Wirtz produced for Germany against Switzerland, claiming very few players in world football can execute deliveries with that level of precision.

Liverpool still waiting for best version of Wirtz

There’s no doubt the German has shown quality at times this season, but too many matches have drifted by without him fully influencing proceedings.

Jamie Carragher admitted after the defeat at Manchester United that Wirtz had been “poor” at Old Trafford, while also suggesting Liverpool supporters have perhaps protected him from criticism more than other players.

Even so, there’s a strong argument that adaptation has played a major role.

Former Liverpool defender Marcus Babbel recently explained how difficult the Premier League can be for players arriving from Germany, describing English football as “faster” and “harder”.

That feels especially relevant with Wirtz, who has often looked like a player lacking confidence rather than ability.

The talent is clearly there, and Schweinsteiger’s comments underline just how highly the Liverpool midfielder is still regarded back in Germany ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

If Slot can get the best version of Wirtz next season, Liverpool could still have a truly elite player on our hands.