Lineker makes Xabi Alonso claim as Richards backs Arne Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s future has become a growing talking point after Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester United, but both Alan Shearer and Micah Richards believe the Dutchman deserves more time at Anfield.

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The reaction comes after another frustrating afternoon for us at Old Trafford, where Liverpool recovered from 2-0 down before eventually throwing away the game again in a damaging 3-2 defeat.

Richards backs Slot despite Liverpool concerns

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast after Gary Lineker asked whether Slot would still be Liverpool manager next season, Shearer admitted he would stick with the 47-year-old.

The former England captain said: “I think so. I think in terms of what he did last season and winning the league, manager of the season… with the issues and the problems they’ve had at Liverpool this year, then yeah.”

Richards agreed, although the pundit did raise major concerns about Liverpool’s performances and recruitment.

The ex-Manchester City defender explained: “The signings have not worked, have they? Isak’s been injured. Wirtz has not been at the level that we all expect.”

Richards also questioned where Jeremie Frimpong fits tactically, adding that Liverpool are now “too slow”, “too passive” and “too easy to play against”.

Liverpool identity concerns continue to grow

That criticism echoed what several pundits have said in after another chaotic defensive display from us.

Roy Keane claimed Liverpool looked “frightened to death” during the opening stages at Old Trafford, while Daniel Sturridge questioned whether the team currently has any clear identity under Slot.

Richards made a similar point when comparing this side to the intensity associated with Jurgen Klopp’s teams.

The pundit said: “What you normally associate Liverpool with is being aggressive, hard to beat, work rate… and they’re none of those things.”

Even so, Richards still insisted the Dutch coach deserves the opportunity to rebuild the squad and turn things around.

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker admitted: “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw Xabi Alonso there next season.”

Liverpool were poor in the first half against United, although there’s also a fair argument that Slot has suffered dreadful luck this season with injuries and controversial decisions, including Sesko’s handball goal being allowed to stand.