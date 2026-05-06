Liverpool injury crisis worsens as Konate misses AXA training session

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s injury problems appear to be showing no signs of easing ahead of Saturday’s huge clash with Chelsea at Anfield.

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Arne Slot has spent much of the season trying to manage around absences and, after the damaging defeat at Manchester United, the squad still looks severely stretched at the AXA Training Centre.

Liverpool missing several key players in latest training session

❌ Mo Salah

❌ Alexander Isak

❌ Alisson Vinny O’Connor takes us behind the scenes at Liverpool’s training ground 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VaIYlAPV5z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 6, 2026

Speaking live from Liverpool training on Sky Sports News, reporters revealed that Ibou Konate was notably absent from the session following an issue picked up against Manchester United.

The French defender was substituted late at Old Trafford after Federico Chiesa came on, and while it could simply be workload management, his absence immediately raised eyebrows.

Sky Sports explained: “There’s no Ibrahima Konate out there at the moment… it could be a case of them managing his workload at the moment but no Ibrahima Konate out there training with the rest of his teammates.”

There was also no Mo Salah involved in full training as the Egyptian continues his recovery from the hamstring issue suffered against Crystal Palace.

Alisson Becker also remained absent from goalkeeper drills, while Alexander Isak, Giorgi Mamardashvili and several other senior players were still unavailable.

The report added that Liverpool’s squad currently looks “a bit short of numbers”, which is hardly surprising given the growing injury list.

Slot continuing to battle through Liverpool injury chaos

At this stage, it genuinely feels like Slot cannot catch a break with fitness setbacks.

The Dutchman summed up the feeling around the club perfectly when discussing Salah’s latest issue.

“Another win and another injury. It’s the story of our season.”

That frustration has only intensified in recent weeks.

Liverpool already lead the Premier League for total injuries and the situation arguably explains some of the inconsistency we’ve seen during this difficult run of form.

The defeat at Old Trafford exposed several problems within the side, but it also came with Freddie Woodman starting in goal and key players missing across every area of the pitch.

There’s still hope that some of those absentees, particularly Konate and Isak, could return to face Chelsea this weekend.

Right now though, Slot is once again preparing for a massive game with a squad nowhere near full strength.