Liverpool sent firm message over ‘world-class’ £100m attacker who equalled Robbie Fowler feat

(Photos by Alex Livesey and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool would appear to have little to no chance of signing a ‘world-class’ striker who recently emulated a feat once achieved by Robbie Fowler.

The Reds’ attacking options have been depleted by a long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike and the currently sidelined Mo Salah, who’s leaving Anfield at the end of the season, while Alexander Isak has endured a stop-start first campaign on Merseyside.

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The Telegraph‘s Dominic King claimed on Tuesday that FSG won’t seek a replacement for the stricken Frenchman, although reports from elsewhere would suggest that one centre-forward has been on the radar in L4.

Liverpool keen on Kroupi but Bournemouth won’t sell

According to Mark Douglas for The i Paper, Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs keen on signing Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth, but the Cherries are adamant that the 19-year-old won’t be sold at any price.

The Cherries are considering rewarding the striker with a new contract to reflect his excellent season and would not contemplate a sale until at least next summer. Even then, he’s expected to be valued at a minimum of £100m.

The youngster is also believed to be happy and settled at the Vitality Stadium and is enjoying playing for an upwardly mobile club.

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Kroupi seems to have an incredibly high ceiling

Kroupi netted his 12th Premier League goal of the season in Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last Sunday, which saw him equal the record for a teenager in their debut campaign in the division, alongside Fowler (1993/94) and Robbie Keane (1999/2000), via afcb.co.uk.

It’s more than anyone has managed for Liverpool in the top flight this term (Ekitike leads the way with 11) and almost twice the seven-goal tally of Salah (WhoScored), and his value has soared since the Cherries snapped him up from Lorient last year for a paltry £10m.

His teammate Marcus Tavernier has labelled him a ‘world-class’ talent (afcb.co.uk), and while the challenge for the youngster will be to prove that this campaign isn’t a once-off, he appears to have an incredibly high ceiling.

Kroupi seems likely to remain at Bournemouth for the time being, especially if they qualify for the Europa League or possibly even sneak into the Champions League, although it’s probable that he’ll follow in Antoine Semenyo’s footsteps by moving on to a club with much greater resources.

Liverpool retain full belief that Ekitike will get back to his pre-injury levels and that a replacement isn’t needed in the summer, in which case they’d be pinning all their hopes on Isak remaining fit throughout next season – a mammoth gamble, given his record since joining the Reds last year.

It’s a delicate balance to try and get right between having an excess of centre-forwards or (as currently) a severe shortage, but that’s the mission with which sporting director Richard Hughes is tasked.