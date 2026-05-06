Liverpool told to raid West Ham for ‘brilliant’ Salah replacement

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Replacing Mo Salah is close to impossible, but Michael Owen believes Liverpool could do far worse than looking at Jarrod Bowen when the Reds eventually need to fill that right-sided role this summer.

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The former Liverpool striker was discussing possible options on talkSPORT when Bowen’s name was put forward, and Owen admitted the West Ham captain would make perfect sense for Arne Slot’s side.

Michael Owen praises Jarrod Bowen as Liverpool option

Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-England forward said: “Jarrod Bowen’s a legend of a player, West Ham, you know, adore the man, and rightly so.”

The former Ballon d’Or winner then explained exactly why the 29-year-old appeals to him as a possible Liverpool signing.

“Honestly, left foot, right foot, bang, bang, corners, pace. I mean, a real top finisher.

“I think he’s a brilliant player. I would be taking him to the World Cup, and, as I say, you know, I don’t want to upset West Ham fans, but if they went down, then he would be my idea of somebody to replace Salah.”

It’s difficult to argue with much of that assessment.

Bowen has quietly become one of the Premier League’s most productive wide players and his numbers this season underline why pundits keep mentioning him alongside Liverpool.

The West Ham skipper has managed eight goals and 10 assists in the league while also creating 14 big chances (via Sofascore).

Bowen could suit Liverpool’s style

What makes Bowen interesting isn’t just the output.

The England international presses aggressively, works relentlessly off the ball and can play across the frontline, which naturally makes him feel like a player Liverpool would admire.

Ally McCoist recently suggested Bowen’s level could rise again inside a stronger side, while Steven Gerrard admitted replacing Salah “like for like” is almost impossible.

That’s probably the key point here.

Nobody realistically replaces Salah one-for-one.

But when Liverpool move into a new era without the Egyptian, Bowen does look like one of the few Premier League-proven attackers capable of carrying both creativity and goals in equal measure.