‘Act or lose’ – Liverpool urged to move quickly for ‘all-round midfielder’ who’s on FSG’s radar

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been warned to act quickly over one reported transfer target, or else risk having to pay a much larger fee for him in future years.

On Tuesday, The Telegraph‘s Dominic King claimed that the addition of a natural defensive midfielder at Anfield this summer is ‘essential’, adding that FSG ‘will be aware’ of Lens powerhouse Mamadou Sangare, who’s described as ‘well-regarded’.

Whilst no concrete transfer links have yet emerged regarding the Reds and the 23-year-old, an LFC-supporting football analyst and FA licensed coach has implored Arne Slot’s side not to waste any time in moving for the Mali international if they’re genuinely interested in him.

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Liverpool urged to ‘move quickly’ to sign Sangare

Speaking to Anfield Index, Dr Phil Barter – Academic Director at Middlesex University Mauritius – outlined the qualities which could make Sangare especially appealing to Liverpool.

He said of the Lens midfielder: “He just stays in the six position… he is where you expect your six to be. He anticipates situations exceptionally well… he lets the first duel happen and positions himself to recover the second ball.

“He is not just reacting; he is predicting. When the ball breaks loose, he is already there. It is almost magnetic how often he ends up with possession. If his team-mate is in trouble, he is there immediately, either with a decisive tackle or by simply nicking the ball away. He solves problems quickly.

“He can ping it off either foot – left to right, right to left, it is just natural to him… He plays forward instinctively. That is crucial. Liverpool need a six who progresses play, not just recycles it.”

With Sangare’s price tag estimated at £35m-£40m, Dr Barter urged Liverpool to move quickly before that escalates rapidly, saying: “If you wait another season, the price goes up significantly. This is a moment where you either act or lose the advantage.”

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Sangare would be an excellent ‘all-round midfielder’ for Liverpool

With the rarely-used Wataru Endo suffering a lengthy injury absence and no other out-and-out defensive midfielders in the first-team squad, Liverpool have been urged by numerous journalists and ex-players alike to invest in a natural number 6 this summer.

Adam Wharton has been mooted as an ideal target for that role, but what of Sangare’s credentials, building upon what Dr Barter outlined?

His performance figures certainly make for good reading – as per Fotmob, he ranks highly among Ligue 1 midfielders for a diverse range of metrics this season, standing out as a force of nature in the midfield engine room but also an efficient distributor of the ball.

2025/26 Ligue 1 Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Possession won in final third 1.05 97th (top 3%) Recoveries 7.81 94th Duels won 7.36 94th Tackles 3.3 93rd Interceptions 1.61 91st Shots 1.97 87th Accurate long balls 3.18 86th Successful dribbles 1.29 84th Assists 0.16 82nd Chances created 1.41 80th

The 23-year-old’s positonal awareness and anticipation of the play evoke memories of N’Golo Kante, who came from Ligue 1 in 2015 and went on to become one of the Premier League’s best midfielders during his time with Leicester and Chelsea.

If Liverpool can move swiftly enough to snap up Sangare – hailed by journalist Bence Bocsak (via X) as ‘a very good all-round midfielder’ – for £35m-£40m and he goes on to replicate the impact that the France international had in this country, the Malian would turn out to be one of the bargains of the decade.