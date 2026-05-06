‘Only done it for four or five years’ – Scholes on Van Dijk

(Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube)

There are some football debates that never truly disappear, and the latest comments from Paul Scholes about Virgil van Dijk will only add more fuel to the fire between Liverpool and Manchester United supporters.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The former Old Trafford midfielder appeared on The Overlap Fan Debate and questioned whether our captain deserves to be considered among the all-time Premier League greats.

Scholes questions Van Dijk’s world-class status

During the discussion, supporters suggested the Dutch defender should be included in an all-time Premier League XI, only for Scholes to push back on the idea.

The ex-England international said: “Van Dijk’s only done it at top level for the last four or five years.”

After realising how long the centre-back has actually been at Anfield, the former midfielder doubled down with another swipe, adding: “He hasn’t been world class the last two years. He’s dropped off a bit though.”

It’s a claim many Liverpool supporters will understandably find bizarre considering the 34-year-old’s achievements since arriving from Southampton in January 2018.

Van Dijk’s legacy already secure

The Netherlands international has made 371 appearances for us, winning the Premier League twice, the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

That’s before even mentioning his individual recognition, with the defender finishing second in the 2019 Ballon d’Or voting after one of the greatest seasons ever produced by a Premier League centre-back.

Jamie Carragher previously described Van Dijk and Mo Salah as “absolute legends” of Liverpool after another important win earlier this season, while former United goalkeeper Tim Howard insisted the Dutchman “has been considered the best defender in the world for a number of years.”

Of course, standards have dipped collectively over the past two campaigns and the skipper himself hasn’t been flawless, especially during difficult moments like the defeat at Old Trafford.

But there’s still a huge difference between acknowledging a slight decline from peak levels and claiming a player of Van Dijk’s stature isn’t world class.

Given what he’s achieved at Anfield, it’s a comment that feels far more rooted in rivalry than reality.