Report: Current Premier League boss would be ‘among the candidates’ to replace Slot at Liverpool

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

One current Premier League head coach would reportedly be ‘among the candidates’ to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool if the Dutchman were to be removed from his position.

The 47-year-old’s job has come under intense scrutiny in recent months amid a bitterly disappointing season at Anfield, with some former Reds players openly questioning whether he’s the right man for the role.

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FSG seem set to keep faith with the ex-Feyenoord boss into the 2026/27 campaign, but if that stance were to alter and they decide that a change in the dugout is necessary, one of Slot’s English top-flight peers is apparently on their wish list.

Iraola would be ‘considered’ as a potential Slot replacement

According to Mark Douglas for The i Paper, Andoni Iraola ‘would be among the candidates considered’ by Liverpool if the Anfield hierarchy were to dispense with their current head coach, following on from reports last month that he’s very much admired by LFC sporting director Richard Hughes.

The 43-year-old is leaving Bournemouth at the end of this season and is set to be one of the most sought-after coaches over the summer, with Chelsea understood to be eyeing him as their next permanent boss.

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Iraola will be a man in demand this summer

As then-technical director for the Cherries, Hughes was a key figure in Iraola’s appointment at the Vitality Stadium in 2023, so it’s unsurprising that he’d like to have the Spaniard at Anfield if Liverpool were to part company with Slot.

The Bournemouth boss is on course to provide his current club with the parting gift of European football for next season, which could plausibly be in the Champions League if they finish sixth domestically (where they currently sit) and Aston Villa end up fifth and win the Europa League.

That’d be an exceptional achievement for a club who’ve progressed year on year since returning to the Premier League in 2022, whilst playing an attractive, high-pressing style of football under the 43-year-old, whose tactical mindset has strong echoes of Jurgen Klopp.

Appointing Iraola would make for a radical change of approach from Slot, who’s been criticised for his more sedate, possession-based style of play, and at present it seems unlikely that Liverpool will pull the trigger on the Dutchman.

In that case, we very much hope the incumbent head coach can oversee a significant improvement next season. It won’t be lost on him that there are some outstanding alternatives on the market if the Reds’ fortunes continue to flounder.