‘Shadow of the player’ – Richards questions Liverpool signing

(Pictures via The Rest Is Football on YouTube)

Liverpool’s difficult season has sparked criticism from plenty of pundits in recent weeks, and now Micah Richards has questioned whether Milos Kerkez is coping with life at Anfield.

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The Hungary international arrived from Bournemouth last summer with huge expectations after an outstanding campaign on the south coast, but the 22-year-old has endured a mixed first year under Arne Slot.

Micah Richards questions Milos Kerkez form

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Richards admitted the left-back has not looked anywhere near the same player Liverpool supporters expected to see.

The former England defender said: “Kerkez has been a shadow of the player he was at Bournemouth. I don’t know if that’s pressure. I don’t know if that’s system.”

It’s another concern for Slot after Liverpool’s chaotic defeat at Manchester United, where defensive issues once again cost us badly.

Richards had already criticised several of Liverpool’s summer additions, claiming the signings overall “have not worked”, while also questioning the tactical setup under the Dutchman.

The pundit argued Liverpool are now “too slow”, “too passive” and “too easy to play against”, which could partly explain why Kerkez has struggled to settle consistently despite playing regularly.

Robertson debate continues at Liverpool

Kerkez was immediately thrown into the starting side after his £40m arrival from Bournemouth, and there were periods earlier in the campaign where many supporters called for Andy Robertson to return more often.

The Scotland captain has still shown signs of quality this season, even if though this is his last campaign at Anfield.

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders recently insisted Robertson remains the stronger all-round player right now.

Saunders explained: “He’s better than Kerkez, in my opinion… Kerkez is trying to get there and at the minute, I think it’s costing Liverpool games.”

That may sound harsh on the Hungarian, though there’s also context that can’t be ignored.

Kerkez is only 22, joined a struggling side dealing with injuries throughout the squad and has already played 45 games in all competitions this season.

Liverpool’s problems clearly run far deeper than one left-back, but Richards’ comments will still raise eyebrows given Kerkez will be Slot’s long-term first-choice option moving forward.