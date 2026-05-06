‘VAR can see that’ – Richards stunned by decision against Liverpool

Pictures via The Rest Is Football on YouTube

Liverpool supporters were left furious at Old Trafford after Benjamin Sesko’s controversial goal stood during our 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, and now both Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have admitted they believe the decision was wrong.

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The incident came during a dreadful first half from Arne Slot’s side, although many of us still felt the Slovenian’s goal should never have counted after the ball appeared to strike his hand before crossing the line.

Shearer and Richards agree Liverpool were hard done by

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the former Newcastle striker made it clear that, under the current laws, the effort should have been ruled out.

Shearer explained: “For the avoidance of doubt, the law is if it hits his hand who scores the goal, any part of his hand, it has to be disallowed.”

The Premier League legend added: “If you’re wanting consistency, then that has hit his hand. So by the letter of the law it should be disallowed.”

Richards completely agreed with that verdict and also questioned why VAR failed to intervene.

The ex-defender said: “Handball. It’s as simple as that.”

He continued: “I’ve seen angles where the ball deviates and the motion of the ball changes. So it’s handball and if I can see that with my eyesight, surely VAR can see that.”

Slot’s frustration now looks justified

Arne Slot himself hinted after the game that the ball’s movement told the story.

The Dutchman explained: “If a ball has a certain curve and the curve changes, there must have been contact.”

Meanwhile, the Premier League Match Centre insisted there was “no conclusive evidence” to overturn the on-field decision.

That explanation hasn’t convinced many people, especially after replays appeared to show a clear change in direction before the ball crossed the line.

Liverpool were poor in the opening 45 minutes and nobody can deny that, but it’s also fair to say we’ve had little luck this season.

With Freddie Woodman forced into action as our third-choice goalkeeper and a huge injury list already stretching the squad, conceding a controversial handball goal at Old Trafford only added to the frustration surrounding another damaging defeat.