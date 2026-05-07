‘He could be a star’ – Ex-Chelsea winger tells Liverpool to forget Olise and sign 19y/o instead

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been advised to forget about signing Michael Olise and instead seek to develop solutions from within, or move for a gifted young South American who’s currently impressing in Europe.

The Bayern Munich winger has been a frequently cited transfer target for the Reds over the past few months, but the Bundesliga champions have remained adamant that they won’t sell the 24-year-old for any price this summer.

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FSG have been left with the thankless task of executing a long-term succession plan for life after Mo Salah, who’s leaving Anfield at the end of this season, and Florent Malouda has named Endrick – currently on loan at Lyon from Real Madrid – as an ideal alternative who could be more attainable.

Malouda: Endrick ‘could be a star’ at Liverpool

Speaking about the 19-year-old Brazilian to Snabbare (via Liverpool Echo), the ex-Chelsea winger said: “I think he has a challenge with Kylian Mbappe [at the Bernabeu] because as long as Mbappe is playing up front, it will be difficult for him to compete for this position. For me, he might need another loan in a more challenging league, and maybe the Premier League could be an option.

“A move to a club like Chelsea? I think he might go somewhere else because he doesn’t really fit Chelsea’s style of playing. I would see him most probably at a club like Arsenal or Liverpool, most probably Liverpool, where he can have a more direct style of playing. He could be a star there.”

In addition to considering a move for Endrick, Malouda also encouraged the Reds to promote from within rather than forlornly pursuing Olise, saying: “Michael Olise to replace Mohamed Salah? He is happy at Bayern. I think they also have talent to develop. They have Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak; they can find a solution internally.”

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Would Endrick be worth considering for Liverpool?

Endrick was only 16 when Real Madrid completed a deal to sign him, eventually joining from Palmeiras once he turned 18 a couple of years ago, but a hamstring injury last year impeded his progress and saw him struggle to get back into the fold with Los Blancos.

The loan move to Lyon over the winter has had the desired effect, with the teenager scoring eight goals and setting up another seven in 19 appearances as he continues his revival away from the Bernabeu goldfish bowl.

The Brazil international is a versatile forward who’s equally comfortable playing on the right or through the middle, and that flexibility could be highly appreciated by Arne Slot, given how depleted his attacking options currently are (and with Salah leaving at the end of the season).

The big question is whether Endrick would like a crack at the Premier League or, off the back of his successful spell in France, has ambitions of nailing down a starting berth at Real Madrid, where there’s set to be another managerial change in the near future, and potentially a clean slate.

A loan approach for the Brazilian youngster would likely be easier to execute than a big-money move for Olise, who Bayern evidently don’t want to sell, but as Malouda hinted, the likes of Rio Ngumoha are already in situ for further development without having to gamble impulsively in the transfer market.

Whatever way it might happen, it’s imperative that Liverpool ensure they go into next season with ample quantity and quality in terms of their forward options, which at present are worryingly threadbare.