Didi Hamann floats Andy Robertson transfer suggestion that Liverpool fans would despise

Images via Kate McShane/Getty Images and RTE Sport

Didi Hamann has named one club who should take Andy Robertson ‘in a heartbeat’ this summer, although Liverpool fans will surely be hoping the German’s suggestion doesn’t come to pass.

The left-back will leave the Reds at the end of this season after nine glorious years at Anfield, and there’s already been plenty of discussion as to where he might end up next.

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There have been reports that the 32-year-old ‘would favour’ a move to Tottenham Hotspur if they manage to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but the former LFC midfielder named a different London club who should be ‘crying out for’ the Scotland captain.

Hamann: Chelsea should take Robertson ‘in a heartbeat’

Hamann has claimed that Robertson would provide Chelsea with the high-level experience and inspirational figurehead which is currently lacking in the squad at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues suffering a run of six straight Premier League defeats.

The 52-year-old said (as quoted by Metro): “Sometimes when things go badly, as they have now, the run of form is dreadful, you need experienced players who can calm young players down, where a young player looks up and somebody says to him, ‘Listen lad, don’t worry about it, we’ll be fine’.

“A player like Andy Robertson, they should take him in a heartbeat. I think he’s exactly the type of player Chelsea needs or is crying out for. With one or two more experienced players, they’ve got to give themselves a chance. I don’t think the way the team is put together, they give themselves a chance.

“Andy Robertson, I’d take him at Chelsea in a heartbeat if he was interested.”

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Surely Robertson would never consider joining Chelsea?

The thought of Robbo in the colours of any other Premier League team would be hard to take for Liverpool fans. The thought of him leaving Anfield for Stamford Bridge would be horrendous, considering the rivalry which has developed between the clubs over the past two decades.

We very much understand Hamann’s logic about Chelsea needing more on-field experience and Robertson being an ideal candidate to provide it, but the 32-year-old is surely too conscientious to consider ruining his LFC legacy by transferring straight to a direct rival.

Thankfully, BlueCo’s recruitment model in west London is quite clearly geared towards youth – only five of their current squad were born in the 20th century (the earliest is 1997), and all 10 of their first-team signings last summer were 23 or younger at the time of their arrival.

Not that Liverpool are in much of a position to mock the Blues over their lack of experience, considering how much of it we’ll be losing from our squad over the next year. Mo Salah and Robertson are already leaving, Alisson Becker could viably depart this summer, and Virgil van Dijk has just over 12 months left on his contract (by the end of which he’ll be about to turn 36).

By 2027, we either have to hope that some of our current players step up to fill the impending leadership void, or FSG may be compelled to bring in more experienced options in the transfer market.