‘Everything points to…’ – James Pearce outlines FSG stance on Slot amid Alonso availability

Images via Michael Regan and Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images, and Blood Red: Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) intend to keep faith with Arne Slot despite the Reds’ poor season and the availability of Xabi Alonso.

That’s according to the latest information from James Pearce, who’s been addressing queries from LFC supporters in a Q&A for The Athletic ahead of what could be a pivotal summer for the Merseyside club both on and off the pitch.

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The Dutchman has come under intense scrutiny over the past few months, with several ex-Liverpool players questioning whether he’s the right man for the job. His cause hasn’t been helped by Xabi Alonso’s sacking at Real Madrid in January, since which there’s been constant speculation linking our former midfielder with a return to Anfield in a coaching capacity.

Pearce: FSG set to stick with Slot for now

Replying to one question as to whether the Spaniard would be ‘the perfect fit’ to take over from Slot, Pearce outlined: ‘Currently, everything points to owner Fenway Sports Group sticking with Slot.

‘If that position changes then Alonso would be a strong contender, but contacts I’ve spoken to say there’s a misconception that the Spaniard was Liverpool’s first choice after Klopp stepped down two years ago.

‘They insist that Alonso wasn’t seriously considered because he had already made it clear he would be staying at Leverkusen for another season. Slot consistently came out on top in the different metrics Liverpool used in their data-led search for Klopp’s successor.’

The journalist added that, while Alonso ‘has a close bond with Liverpool and supporters’, his coaching CV isn’t as rich as that of Jurgen Klopp when he took over from Brendan Rodgers in 2015, which was described as a ‘no-brainer’ of an appointment and a ‘massive coup’.

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Slot set to remain, but so does the spectre of Alonso

Considering just how horribly Liverpool had been struggling at times this season (late autumn and either side of the most recent international break come to mind), there’s a sense that FSG may well have pulled the trigger on Slot then, if they were so inclined.

A post-Easter improvement looks set to take us into the Champions League for next term, but many supporters remain unconvinced by the Dutchman, who’s had to deal with extremely tough circumstances outside his control.

He hasn’t been helped by several long-term injuries to key players, and there’s no manual to advise on how to cope with the tragic loss of Diogo Jota last July, but it’d also be fair to say that the 47-year-old should be getting much more out of the squad at his disposal.

There’s a fear among some Liverpool fans that, if FSG don’t move for Alonso now, they risk missing the boat on him and seeing him join another leading European club instead – maybe even a direct Premier League rival.

Unless our results completely deteriorate this month and we somehow contrive to blow Champions League qualification, the direction of travel seems very much towards Slot remaining in charge for the start of next season.

However, the spectre of the ex-Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss will remain whilst he’s still available for work.