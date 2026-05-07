Liverpool confirm amendment to ticket pricing plans after vehement supporter backlash

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC have confirmed an amendment to their initial plans for an increase to ticket prices at Anfield in future seasons.

Six weeks ago, the club announced that it would increase general admission ticket prices in line with inflation for the next three campaigns, citing an 85% rise in matchday operating costs at the stadium since 2016/17 in seeking to justify the decision.

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That move has prompted vehement backlash among Reds supporters, with visible protests at subsequent home games, and was also strongly criticised by Jamie Carragher, and it now appears that the voices of protests have not been in vain.

Liverpool confirm change to ticket pricing approach

On Thursday morning, Liverpool announced on the club’s official website that, ‘following further dialogue with its Supporters Board’, there will instead be an inflationary increase of 3% to general admission tickets from next season, followed by a price freeze for the 2027/28 campaign.

LFC also confirmed its intention to hold ‘further discussions’ with the Supporters Board to ‘seek longer-term alternative solutions across the game…in an attempt to avoid future ticket price increases and address issues around affordability and accessibility for future generations’.

The club will also introduce a young adults section within the Anfield Road Stand, with more details on that to follow, and the upper age limit for that categorisation will increase to 24.

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A step in the right direction by Liverpool

Initial social media feedback to the club’s announcement has been largely positive, and while some detractors have argued that the amendment to the initial plans hasn’t gone far enough, at least Liverpool have demonstrably taken the prevailing view of supporters on board.

There is a delicate balance to be struck between meeting increasing costs and ensuring that match-going fans aren’t gouged for their loyalty, and it should be remembered that LFC announced a club-record revenue of £703m for the 2024/25 season.

Immense credit is due to supporters’ groups such as Spirit of Shankly and Spion Kop 1906 for taking a strong stand on the matter and mobilising fans to send a loud and clear message to FSG that they weren’t going to take the original decision lying down.

Thankfully Liverpool have done the right thing in the short-term, and while it doesn’t shut the door on further price increases in the future, it’s still a welcome development and shows the influence which can be generated when there’s a sufficient collective will to enforce change for the better.