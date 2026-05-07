Liverpool or Man United? £80m defender has a clear preference as to which one he’d rather join

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One Premier League defender has reportedly indicated which club out of Liverpool or Manchester United he would prefer to join, if given the opportunity.

The Merseysiders had been strongly linked with Micky van de Ven when he was at Wolfsburg three years ago, and discussions took place between the clubs over a potential deal, but Tottenham Hotspur were more proactive in their efforts to land him and duly secured his signature.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

There were reports from Daily Mail in January indicating that Anfield chiefs had once again been ‘developing a keen interest’ in the Netherlands international, and it seems that the desire might be mutual.

Van de Ven would choose Liverpool over Man United

According to a report for TEAMtalk, the 25-year-old would choose to sign for Liverpool over Man United ‘without hesitation’ if both clubs were to table formal offers.

Van de Ven is ‘a self-confessed Reds supporter’ and, if he were to leave Spurs, ‘would prioritise Anfield above most other destinations’, although prising him away from north London could be an expensive endeavour.

FSG are ‘extremely keen’ on bringing the Dutch defender to Merseyside, although Roberto De Zerbi’s side value him in the region of £60m-£80m.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool must use that to their advantage

If these reports are accurate and the centre-back would be swayed towards his childhood club, that’s something Liverpool must use to their advantage if indeed they’re eager to sign him.

Man United’s return to the Champions League under Michael Carrick could make them a more enticing proposition for players than they have been over the last couple of years, but a move to Anfield would give Van de Ven the opportunity to spend one season alongside compatriot Virgil van Dijk before taking over as the lynchpin of our defence.

Pace is a commodity that James Pearce has urged LFC to prioritise in the summer transfer window, and the Spurs defender would provide that in abundance – in 2024, he set a Premier League record for the fastest-ever recorded sprint at a lightning-quick 37.38 km/h (Sky Sports).

The Dutchman isn’t a mere speed merchant, either. His tally of seven goals this season (bettered by only four Liverpool players) shows that he offers a goal threat from set pieces, although Fotmob data indicates that he ranks below the top-flight average for core defensive attributes such as tackles, interceptions and blocks.

Even if the north Londoners avoid relegation, the prospect of Champions League football (which the Reds should be able to provide from hereon) may well entice him away from Tottenham and, potentially, to Anfield.