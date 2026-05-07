2 hopeful, 2 doubtful, 1 out: McFarlane issues Chelsea injury updates ahead of Liverpool clash

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea interim head coach Calum McFarlane has issued a series of injury updates on his squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues come to Anfield off the back of six straight top-flight defeats which have seen them tumble to ninth in the table and facing a battle to qualify for European football of any kind, although the FA Cup final also offers them a passageway to continental qualification.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds have plenty of injury concerns of their own ahead of the weekend, with Mo Salah, Alisson Becker and Alexander Isak all missing training on Wednesday, while Ibrahima Konate and Florian Wirtz trained away from the main group in Kirkby.

McFarlane provides mixed Chelsea injury update

McFarlane held his pre-match press conference this afternoon, and the interim Chelsea boss provided mixed updates on the fitness of a few of his players before the game.

The 40-year-old was positive about the progress of Levi Colwill and Reece James, saying (via football.london): “We’ve got a few lads returning, so Levi’s trained another full week again, Reece as well, so yeah, looking promising. We’ve still got another session, they both trained fully today, so we’re hopeful.”

However, he confirmed that Robert Sanchez is out for Saturday, with two attackers also doubtful: “[Pedro] Neto and [Alejandro] Garnacho are carrying knocks, so it’s looking unlikely that they’re going to be available. Rob is also not going to be available after the injury that he sustained.”

Jesse Derry won’t be involved after the frightening head injury he suffered in the Bank Holiday Monday defeat to Nottingham Forest, while Jamie Gittens and Estevao remain sidelined (Premier Injuries).

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool mustn’t take Chelsea lightly despite poor form and injury absentees

The possibility of Colwill and James starting at Anfield could see Chelsea’s defence strengthened considerably, with the former getting 45 minutes off the bench on Monday and the latter included in the matchday squad but not featuring in the game.

The likely absences of Neto and Garnacho will see their attacking options restricted, mirroring Liverpool in that regard as we wait to see if Salah and Isak will recovery in time for Saturday afternoon.

The Blues might be on the worst form of any Premier League side over the past six games and without a few key players at the weekend, but Arne Slot’s team can’t afford to take them lightly as they seek to clinch a Champions League place for themselves.

We never like to see players being laid low with injury, and hopefully the stricken individuals for both teams will be back in action as soon as viably possible, and we particularly hope that Derry is recovering well from the sickening clash of heads at Stamford Bridge on Monday.