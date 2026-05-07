Paul Merson issues contradictory claims about Liverpool ahead of ‘must-win game’ against Chelsea

Image via Sky Sports

Paul Merson has made some contradictory claims about Liverpool’s fixture against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Reds could secure Champions League qualification at the weekend if they extend the Blues’ losing run in the Premier League to seven matches and Bournemouth fail to win away to Fulham later that day.

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Arne Slot’s side go into the game at Anfield off the back of a sore defeat away to Manchester United, with Roy Keane justifiably scathing of their first-half performance at Old Trafford, and they’ll have a point to prove against the FA Cup finalists.

Merson: Saturday is a ‘must-win game’ for Liverpool

In his weekly Premier League predictions column for Sportskeeda, Merson warned Liverpool that they can’t afford another slip-up at home to Chelsea on Saturday, although he’s predicted a 2-0 win for the Reds.

He wrote: ‘After what happened to Liverpool against Manchester United, this is now a must-win game for them. I expect Bournemouth to win this weekend.

‘If Liverpool lose again, that gap between them and Bournemouth will come down to just three points. Arne Slot cannot afford to go into a situation where they put Champions League qualification for next season at risk.’

However, he appeared to contradict himself later in the piece by stating: ‘Lately, there has also been noise around the lack of intensity shown by this Liverpool team, but I’m not surprised by it because I believe many of these players will have one eye on the World Cup.

‘None of them want to be injured and it is only a natural reaction, especially when Liverpool have nothing to play for at the moment. I’m backing the hosts to get a crucial win at Anfield.’

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Merson has contradicted himself, but Liverpool mustn’t slacken off

One question for Merson – is it a ‘must-win game’ for the Reds, or have they ‘nothing to play for’?

Given the dreadful first-half showing against Man United, the equally dreadful form of Chelsea and the need for more points to ensure Champions League qualification, we’d place Saturday’s match firmly in the former category.

From Liverpool’s current position, they should be able to maintain their position within the top five, but they won’t want it to become a close-run thing in the final three weeks of the season, with minds being cast back to how we almost threw away a top-four finish towards the end of 2017/18.

If the Reds can finish the job this weekend, it’d at least take much of the pressure off of the subsequent fixtures against Aston Villa and Brentford, both of whom have plenty to fight for themselves in the engrossing chase for European positions.

Slot’s team have the benefit of going first in the Premier League on this matchweek, and if they take care of their own business at Anfield on Saturday, they can then put their feet up and see how Bournemouth respond at Craven Cottage later in the afternoon.

Liverpool hold the aces for now – the important thing is not to lose them from here.