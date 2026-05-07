Roy Keane offers mitigation for Liverpool duo after unflattering verdicts from Neville and Scholes

Images via The Overlap and Sky Sports

Roy Keane is rarely slow to stick the boot into Liverpool with a withering criticism whenever he gets the opportunity, but he’s also defender two Reds players after hearing unflattering verdicts from a couple of his ex-Manchester United teammates.

The Merseyside club broke their all-time transfer record twice last summer, firstly with the £116m deal for Florian Wirtz and then the £125m acquisition of Alexander Isak. However, both players have come in for criticism during their first season at Anfield, with a combined tally of just 11 goals so far.

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Keane defends Liverpool duo after Neville and Scholes put-downs

On the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Gary Neville asked the assembled panelists to voice their nominations (team or player) for the ‘biggest disappointment’ of the Premier League season.

The Sky Sports pundit suggested Alexander Isak and also expressed agreement at Paul Scholes’ instant suggestion of ‘Liverpool and Wirtz’.

However, Keane uncharacteristically offered mitigation for the two Reds players as he responded to his former Old Trafford teammates: “Do you not take [into account] them trying to settle into the club? Next year, maybe.”

Neville then offered a measure of conciliation by replying, ‘Maybe’.

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There’s plenty more to come from Wirtz and Isak

Liverpool fans may have reasonably expected a greater impact from Wirtz and Isak in their first season at Anfield, considering their proven talents and the fees that they cost, but there are somewhat mitigating circumstances for both players.

The Reds’ number 7 was just 22 when he signed from Bayer Leverkusen, leaving behind his native Germany for a new culture and language, all with the expectation which comes with a £100m+ transfer.

There have been games where his impact has been nowhere near what we’d expect, but some of the criticism of him has been way over the top, and he’s also produced moments of astounding quality in his time on Merseyside so far.

As for Isak, he arrived at Anfield undercooked due to the lack of a pre-season, and just as he was getting into his stride at Liverpool, he was struck down by a broken leg which sidelined him for four months.

Like Wirtz, there’s been matches where he’s been all too peripheral, but the Swedish striker can’t be blamed for getting injured or for his transfer fee, and he showed with his goal against Crystal Palace recently just how good a finisher he can be.

This season hasn’t quite gone to plan for either of the duo, but that isn’t to say they won’t become firm successes for the Reds in the future.